Karnataka Police Intensify Probe Into Gelatin Sticks Recovery On PM Convoy Route

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, May 11 (IANS) The Karnataka Police have formed six special teams to crack the case relating to the recovery of gelatin sticks along the route of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy near Bengaluru ahead of his visit to the city, police said on Monday.

The probe teams from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Central Crime Branch (CCB) have questioned a man identified as Lohith in connection with the threat call made ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bengaluru and the subsequent recovery of gelatin sticks along the PM's route.

According to sources, Lohith had allegedly made a threat call even before the gelatin sticks were found near the route of the Prime Minister's convoy. Police had taken him into custody within hours of the call.

The Koramangala police detained the accused shortly after he contacted a resident of Koramangala. Following the recovery of the gelatin sticks, multiple agencies intensified the investigation and questioned him regarding possible links to the incident.

Investigation teams continued questioning the accused till late Sunday night. Officials from the NIA, Bengaluru City Police, Bengaluru South Division police and other agencies participated in the interrogation.

Sources said Lohith was questioned from around 11 a.m. until late at night as investigators probed various angles and examined his background.

As the accused had reportedly claimed to be the son of a former ISRO employee, investigators also questioned his parents during the probe.

During the investigation, officials reportedly found indications that the accused was suffering from mental health issues.

Sources added that during questioning, Lohith repeatedly uttered the phrase,“The country is getting ruined,” prompting investigators to further examine his mental condition and motive behind the threat call.

Police sources said the jurisdictional Kaggalipura police, in coordination with other special agencies, are examining CCTV footage and gathering information about the gelatin sticks used in quarries located in Bengaluru South and Ramanagara regions as part of the investigation.

Though the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad had conducted inspections along the Prime Minister's route a day earlier, investigators suspect that the box containing the explosive materials may have been placed at the spot during the early hours of last Sunday.

The case is being probed from multiple angles by the six special teams.

According to police, a constable deployed for security duty noticed a suspicious box lying by the roadside. Soon after receiving the information, the Bomb Squad rushed to the spot.

When the box was opened and examined, officials found two gelatin sticks, four detonator sticks, a matchbox and two batteries inside.

Police said the accused had placed the explosive materials inside the box and sealed it with tape on all sides.

The explosives were immediately seized by the police, following which the entire route was subjected to another intensive search operation.

Only after ensuring complete security clearance was the Prime Minister's convoy movement allowed, sources said.