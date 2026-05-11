Beauty Influencer James Charles Apologises After Backlash Over Video Mocking Laid-Off Spirit Airlines Worker

Beauty influencer James Charles has apologised after facing strong criticism over a video in which he mocked a former airline worker who had lost her job. The incident began after the worker, who said she had been laid off following the sudden shutdown linked to Spirit Airlines, sent Charles a message on social media. In her message, she asked for support and shared a GoFundMe link. She explained that she was struggling after losing her job when the airline filed for bankruptcy.

Spirit Airlines is currently going through major financial difficulties. According to reports shared online, more than 17,000 workers have lost their jobs due to the situation. The airline's official website can be found at Spirit Airlines Official Website.

What Was Said In The Original Video

In the original video, which has now been deleted, Charles read out part of the woman's message. He then laughed and responded in a harsh way. He suggested that instead of asking for donations, she should find another job.

He said that during the time it took her to send the message, she could have applied for other jobs. He also accused her of being lazy and entitled. His comments included strong language and were widely shared before the clip was removed.

THE FULL JAMES CHARLES DELETED VIDEO twitter/CN7ketZLZQ

- richlux713 (@RichLux713) May 9, 2026

The video quickly drew attention online. Many social media users criticised him. Some said he seemed out of touch with real-world problems. One post on X described his comments as showing that he did not understand the struggle of losing a job.

Public Reaction

After the video spread across social media, many users called his comments rude and insensitive. Some said that asking for help during a financial crisis should not be mocked. Others argued that influencers should be more careful because they have large audiences.

The criticism grew quickly, leading Charles to delete the video.

Apology On TikTok

On Saturday, Charles posted an apology video on TikTok. In the video, he said the original rant was 'stupid' and 'unnecessary'.

He admitted that his comments were rude, obnoxious, and privileged. He said he could have simply ignored the message instead of responding in a negative way. He explained that he felt bad for shaming the woman, especially as she may have been in a very difficult situation and asking for help as a last option.

his apology video twitter/5L2GIkJ7Z6

- (@beyoncegarden) May 9, 2026

Charles said he felt awful because he did not intend to hurt anyone. He also said he was sorry, particularly to the former Spirit Airlines worker who contacted him.

Wider Discussion

The incident has started wider discussions about how public figures should respond to messages from followers. Many people believe influencers have a responsibility to show respect, even when they choose not to give financial help.

At the same time, others say that no one is required to donate money, but criticism should be handled in a calm and respectful way.

Famous influencer James Charles was slammed for calling a former Spirit Airlines employee a“lazy piece of shit” and“entitled” after she sent him a GoFundMe link following layoffs reportedly received the message after 17,000 people lost their jobs last week when Spirit... twitter/x4ANMct6DC

- I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) May 9, 2026

JAMES CHARLES CALLED OUT JACKIE AINA FULL VIDEO twitter/FhkoguEzW4

- richlux713 (@RichLux713) May 9, 2026

talking about the "real world" when losing your job in this economy might literally lead to homelessness and bankruptcy. what a disgusting pig

- Queen Clover (@queen_clover) May 9, 2026

He's not lying he's not obligated to send anything however he did not have to make a whole video about it

- giveashitbitch (@ottagiveashit) May 9, 2026

The situation continues to be discussed online, with mixed opinions about the video and the apology.