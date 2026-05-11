Vastu Tips: This One Simple Thing In Your Rice Box Can Totally Change Your Luck!

Vastu is a big part of astrology. Vastu tips really work to protect a home's prosperity. According to Vastu Shastra, if you want to reduce your financial problems, you just need to place one specific item in your kitchen's rice container.

Vastu Shastra says some items in your house can boost wealth and positive energy, while others bring in negativity. So, you have to be careful about what you keep at home. Many people keep a Money Plant or a Laughing Buddha for a positive atmosphere. Similarly, placing one specific item in your rice container can completely change your home's situation. Let's find out what it is.According to Hindu customs, rice is very sacred. People believe you should always keep your rice container full, as it represents prosperity and wealth. Vastu Shastra suggests you should put two silver coins in the rice box. Alternatively, you can tie a piece of turmeric in a red cloth and hide it in the rice. People believe this is very auspicious and invites Goddess Annapurna, ensuring prosperity increases in the home.Many believe a metal tortoise brings stability and positive energy to the home. You should place it in a small bowl filled with water in the north direction of your house. This not only increases the longevity of the head of the family but also brings financial stability and gradually increases wealth. Similarly, a Laughing Buddha or a three-legged frog are also said to attract wealth. You should place them facing the main door, but never in the kitchen or on the floor.A money plant not only makes your home look beautiful but also attracts wealth. It purifies the air around it and provides oxygen. Its green leaves are a symbol of prosperity. According to Vastu, you should place it in the southeast direction of the house for good luck. However, they say you should never keep it in the northeast. Vastu Shastra also considers a small water fountain, with water flowing downwards, as a symbol of wealth flow. Placing it in the north direction is believed to retain wealth and prosperity in the home.