Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Smartphone Deals Under 30000 Read Details

The much-awaited Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 is finally here, and it's raining discounts for everyone. The biggest buzz is around mid-range smartphones under ₹30,000. Whether you're a gamer looking for a powerful device or someone who wants an all-rounder phone with a great camera and solid performance, this sale has something for you.

Top Phone Deals Under ₹30,000

On top of the direct price cuts, you can also get bank offers, exchange bonuses, no-cost EMI options, and cashback. If you have an HDFC Bank credit card or use their EMI, you get an instant 10% discount. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can also enjoy up to 5% unlimited cashback.

One of the hottest deals is the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion. Its price has been slashed from ₹42,499 to just ₹26,999. Amazon says thatwith some bank offers, you can get it for as low as ₹26,329. Another crowd-favourite, the Nothing Phone 3a, is available for only ₹24,999. Its cool design and solid performance have made it a big hit with the youth.

Here are the offers

Other great deals include the OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G at ₹27,999 and the Samsung Galaxy M56 5G at ₹24,999. You can also find attractive discounts on the Redmi Note 15 5G, iQOO Z11x 5G, and Realme Narzo Power 5G. Indian brand Lava International's Lava Agni 4 is available for ₹22,749, while the Vivo T5 Pro can be bought for ₹29,990. Overall, market experts believe that the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 is the perfect time for anyone planning to buy a new smartphone.