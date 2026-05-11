'Hard Work Translating Into Performances': Paranjape On Shedge's IPL 2026 Performances

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) Former India cricketer and BCCI Cricket Advisory Committee member Jatin Paranjape has revealed that Punjab Kings batting all-rounder Suryansh Shedge underwent extensive work on pressure simulation and shot selection at his Mumbai academy, adding that it has been encouraging to see his hard work translate into good performances in IPL 2026.

Shedge, who trains under Paranjape at the Vasu Paranjape Cricket Centre, has made a strong impression for Punjab Kings (PBKS) after getting his opportunity by scoring a fighting 57 off 29 balls against Gujarat Titans before following it up with a brisk 25 off 17 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"Suryansh has been someone who often bats and bowls in critical situations across both red-ball and white-ball cricket. Understanding the demands of those roles, along with developing the range of shots required for different match situations, has been a key area of focus for us.

"We worked extensively on simulating pressure scenarios, improving decision-making, and applying the right shot selection based on the situation. At the same time, there was strong emphasis on strengthening his technical batting fundamentals, which remain crucial at every level of the game," Paranjape, a former national selector and co-founder of KheloMore, told IANS on Monday.

Shedge had to bide his time in the PBKS dugout before circumstances fell in his favour. Shashank Singh's hamstring injury and Nehal Wadhera's lean patch opened the door for Shedge to play and so far, he's grabbed his chances.

Paranjape, who advised Shedge to focus on the present moment during their sessions together, expressed hope that the all-rounder sustains his good form as PBKS aim to arrest a three-match losing streak when they take on Delhi Capitals at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala.

"It's encouraging to see his hard work translating into performances, and hopefully his form continues as Punjab look to build momentum heading into the business end of the tournament," he added.