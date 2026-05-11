Prefilled Syringes Market Global Forecast Report 2026-2031: Growing Preference For Unit-Dose Medication Using Prefilled Syringes / Emerging Markets With Growing Healthcare Infrastructure
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|297
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$8.65 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$14.53 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Growing Adoption of Self-Injection Devices Increasing Adoption of P refilled Syringes in Parenteral Dosage Forms Increased Use of Biologics and Vaccines Technological Advancements in Prefilled Syringes
Restraints
- Stringent Government Regulations Impact of Product Recalls
Opportunities
- Growing Preference for Unit-Dose Medication Using Prefilled Syringes Emerging Markets with Growing Healthcare Infrastructure
Challenges
- Alternative Drug Delivery Methods Infections Associated with Needlestick Injuries
Company Profiles
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (Bd) Gerresheimer AG Schott West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. Aptargroup, Inc. Nipro Baxter (Simtra Biopharma Solutions) Owen Mumford Ltd. Weigao Medical International Co. Ltd. Credence Medsystems, Inc. Novartis AG Stevanato Group Polymedicure Amsino International, Inc. Sharps Technology, Inc. Fresenius Kabi USA Medefil, Inc. D.B.M. S.R.L. Taisei Kako Co. Ltd. Shandong Province Medicinal Glass Co. Ltd. Shin Yan Sheno Precision Industrial Co. Ltd. J.O. Pharma Co. Ltd. (Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.) BMI Korea B. Braun SE Al Shifa Medical Products Co.
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Prefilled Syringes Market
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