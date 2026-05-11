Prefilled Syringes Market Global Forecast Report 2026-2031: Growing Preference For Unit-Dose Medication Using Prefilled Syringes / Emerging Markets With Growing Healthcare Infrastructure

Dublin, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prefilled Syringes Market by Type, Material, Design, Application, & Region - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The global prefilled syringes market is projected to reach USD 14.53 billion by 2031, growing from USD 8.65 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.9%

This growth is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing adoption of biologics and biosimilars, a rising demand for self-administration, and advancements in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals.

The rising incidence of chronic diseases like diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and cardiovascular disorders fuels market growth. Prefilled syringes simplify the precise administration of medications for patients with chronic conditions by providing ready-to-use doses, enhancing patient compliance and reducing dosage errors. Furthermore, the trend towards self-administration adds to the market's growth, as prefilled syringes are preferred for their convenience, safety, and ease of use, thus reducing contamination risks.

Prominent market players include BD (US), Gerresheimer AG (Germany), SCHOTT (Germany), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (US), AptarGroup Inc. (US), Nipro (Japan), Baxter (US), Owen Mumford Ltd. (UK), and many others driving innovation and expansion.

Market Segmentation



By Type: The conventional prefilled syringes segment is expected to dominate due to their ready-to-use nature and pre-measured doses, which enhance convenience and safety. These syringes reduce preparation time, dosing errors, and contamination risks while increasing patient compliance, particularly for chronic conditions. Their versatility in treating biologics and chronic diseases further drives their dominance.

By Material: Glass prefilled syringes are anticipated to hold the largest market share, attributed to their superior chemical inertness, which ensures drug stability and reduces interaction risks. Glass syringes offer high visibility for easy inspection of the drug, crucial for quality control and patient safety. Pharmaceutical companies and healthcare providers favor glass for its reliability in drug delivery.

By Design: Single-chamber prefilled syringes lead the market due to their convenience, safety, and efficiency. These syringes, pre-loaded with a single dose, minimize dosing errors and contamination risks, improving patient safety. Their simple design streamlines the injection process, benefiting healthcare providers and patients and thus boosting compliance and treatment outcomes.

By Application: The cancer segment holds the largest market share as the global prevalence of cancer increases. Prefilled syringes offer advantages for cancer treatment, including precise dosing and reduced contamination risks. As cancer therapies often demand regular, accurate administration, the reliability of prefilled syringes becomes critical. Advancements in biologics and targeted therapies further spur demand. By Region: North America leads the prefilled syringes market due to its well-established healthcare infrastructure and high adoption of advanced medical technologies. The region's stringent regulatory frameworks ensure quality standards, increasing demand. The presence of major pharmaceutical and biotech companies further boosts growth through R&D activities.

Report Highlights:



Insights into key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Extensive product offerings by major players.

Details on new product launches and market innovations.

Comprehensive analysis of profitable and emerging markets. Assessment of market shares and growth plans of major competitors.

Key Attributes:

