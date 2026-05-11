Data Center Liquid Cooling Analysis And Global Forecast Report 2026: Market Is Set To Surge From USD 4.07 Billion In 2026 To USD 27.65 Billion By 2033, With An Impressive CAGR Of 31.5%

Dublin, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Liquid Cooling Market By Component, End User, Cooling Medium, Data Center Type, Type of Cooling, Enterprise, and Region - Global Forecast to 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The global data center liquid cooling market is set to surge from USD 4.07 billion in 2026 to USD 27.65 billion by 2033, with an impressive CAGR of 31.5% with Rittal GmbH, Vertiv Group, Green Revolution Cooling, Submer, and Schneider Electric leading the market.

Market leaders and new entrants can leverage the report to gain accurate revenue forecasts and improve their market positioning. Insights into competitive landscapes facilitate strategic planning and entry approaches, while stakeholders can understand market dynamics and future opportunities.

Rising power densities in high-performance computing devices such as GPUs and CPUs necessitate more effective cooling methods. Liquid solutions like direct-to-chip and immersion cooling are increasingly replacing traditional air-cooling techniques to address high-density data center challenges. Additionally, the rapid expansion of edge computing and IoT fuels the need for compact, efficient cooling solutions. A strong focus on reducing energy and water use, along with global data center investments, further supports the adoption of advanced cooling technologies to enhance efficiency and lower operational expenses.

The services segment within the components category will witness the fastest CAGR from 2026 to 2033.

With the growing complexity of liquid cooling systems, specialized installation and maintenance services are in high demand. Consulting services that can optimize performance and energy efficiency are becoming essential as organizations adopt enhanced cooling solutions. Edge computing's unique cooling requirements are further driving the need for expert support. Moreover, ongoing upkeep and development are critical for maintaining compliance and sustainability standards.

Small and mid-sized data centers will experience the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2033.

These data centers benefit significantly from compact and effective liquid cooling technologies, such as direct-to-chip and immersion cooling, due to their limited spatial availability and enhanced cooling performance. The growing focus on energy efficiency and sustainability catalyzes interest in liquid cooling, aligning with the objectives of small data centers to reduce power costs. The proliferation of edge computing and IoT applications necessitates innovative cooling solutions, boosting the adoption of liquid cooling technology.

Hyperscale data centers are poised to experience the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2033.

With the capacity to handle vast data volumes, hyperscale data centers offer scalability and cost efficiency. Trends such as the increased demand for cloud services and big data drive significant infrastructure investments in these centers. Improved energy-saving technologies and state-of-the-art cooling systems make hyperscale data centers attractive investments. As businesses migrate to cloud services, hyperscale data centers provide the flexibility and scalability needed for heavy workloads, particularly as AI and machine learning advancement require substantial computational resources.

The IT and telecom sector is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2026 to 2033.

The sector's rapid digital transformation requires advanced data processing and storage technologies to manage higher thermal outputs effectively. The deployment of 5G networks increases bandwidth needs, thereby driving demand for data centers equipped with efficient cooling methods. Growing IoT device usage calls for scalable cooling systems to support the expanding network of connected devices. These advancements emphasize the critical need for new cooling systems that bolster energy efficiency and facilitate high-performance operations in IT and telecom.

Direct-to-chip cooling will register the fastest CAGR between 2026 and 2033.

Efficient in cooling high-power components like CPUs and GPUs, direct-to-chip systems are essential for modern data centers facing increasing heat densities. Recent improvements in cold plate technology have further enhanced thermal efficiency and heat dissipation compared to traditional methods. There is rising demand for high-performance computing and AI applications, necessitating more effective cooling strategies, making direct-to-chip solutions increasingly favorable. These systems' energy efficiency aligns with global efforts to reduce environmental impact, offering an eco-friendly cooling alternative for data center operators.

North America is projected to lead the market during the forecast period.

The North American segment is predicted to post the highest CAGR in the data center liquid cooling market. The region's digital transformation, coupled with increasing cloud services in the US and Canada, results in elevated power densities within data centers. Furthermore, the growth of edge computing and IoT applications accentuates the demand for efficient cooling technologies. Government policies supporting energy efficiency and sustainability aid the integration of advanced cooling solutions. Meanwhile, substantial investments from tech giants and emerging market players continue to boost the adoption of liquid cooling systems in North America.

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Distribution: Tier 1 - 20%, Tier 2 - 40%, Tier 3 - 40%.

Job Titles: C-level Executives - 10%, Directors - 70%, Other Roles - 20%. Regional: North America - 45%, Asia Pacific - 25%, Europe - 20%, Middle East & Africa - 5%, South America - 5%.

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