Enlit Africa 2026 Makes 20 May The Commercial And Industrial (C&I) Delivery Day Across Power, Water And Clean Energy Hubs

MENAFN - African Press Organization) CAPE TOWN, South Africa, May 11, 2026/APO Group/ --

Enlit Africa 2026 will put commercial and industrial delivery front and center on Wednesday 20 May with a dedicated line-up across the Power Hub, Water Hub and Renewable Energy & Storage Hub. The day is built for decision-makers who must keep operations running, secure reliable supply, manage risk and move projects from concept to implementation.

Taking place 19–21 May 2026 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), Enlit Africa, created by VUKA Group, convenes utilities, municipalities, large energy users, financiers, developers and technology providers to focus on what shifts outcomes in African infrastructure.

On 20 May, the programme is anchored by the keynote, “How a coordinated energy/water plan could change African resilience” (09:30–11:45), positioning water and energy as interlinked operational risks that can no longer be managed in silos. From there, the day breaks into practical tracks tailored for large users and the solution partners that support them.

In the Renewable Energy & Storage Hub, sessions focus on the realities of C&I adoption and delivery at scale, including “Project implementation for multi-megawatt C&I projects” (11:45–13:00) and “Clean energy adoption in the C&I market” (14:30–15:45), before turning to fleet electrification and operations with “Mobility: Management of electric vehicle fleets for C&I” (16:00–17:30).

In the Water Hub, the agenda targets the technologies and operating models that matter most to industrial continuity and compliance. Sessions include “Next-generation water treatment technologies” (11:45–13:00), “Advanced water treatment & smart water systems” (14:30–15:45) and “Accelerating water technology deployment for C&I operations” (16:30–17:30).

Together, the three stages create a single day of high-signal, implementation-led content for C&I leaders, utilities, municipalities and suppliers focused on operational performance, investment readiness and delivery discipline.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of VUKA Group.

About Enlit Africa:

Enlit Africa convenes stakeholders across the power sector value chain to address the commercial and operational realities of delivery, bringing together leaders across finance, utilities, government, industry and technology to accelerate bankable investment, system readiness and measurable outcomes.

About VUKA Group:

VUKA Group connects people and organisations across Africa's energy, mining, mobility, green economy, and retail sectors through events, content, and strategic networking. Venture partners to The Global Trust Project and leaders of NPO Go Green Africa.