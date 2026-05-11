Gold Smashes $5,000, Will It Get To $6,000 This Year?

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including gold and silver stocks issues market commentary from deVere Group.

Gold has soared past $5,000 for the first time, and could hit $6,000 by the end of the year as the current situation stands, predicts one of the world's largest independent financial advisory organizations.

Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, says the metal's explosive rise signals a profound shift in how global investors perceive political risk, debt, and currency stability.

Check out theExploring Mining podcast at Investorideas with host Cali Van Zant for the latest mining stock news and insightful interviews with top industry experts

Latest episode:

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Follow us on X @investorideas @stocknewsbites

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on YouTube

Learn more about our news, PR and social media, podcast services at Investorideas for crypto stocks

Learn more about digital advertising and guest posts for cryptocurrency

Sign up for free stock news alerts at Investorideas

/Resources/Newsletter

Contact Investorideas

800 665 0411