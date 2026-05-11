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China Launches Tianzhou-10 Cargo Mission to Resupply Space Station
(MENAFN) China has successfully launched its Tianzhou-10 cargo spacecraft to deliver supplies to the Tiangong Space Station in orbit, according to state media reports.
The China Manned Space Agency said the spacecraft was launched aboard a Long March-7 rocket from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site on Hainan Island. The mission placed the cargo vehicle into its designated orbit without incident, marking another step in China’s expanding space logistics program.
The launch represents the 641st mission conducted using Long March rocket systems, highlighting the scale and frequency of China’s space launch operations.
Tianzhou-10 is carrying essential supplies, scientific experiment materials, and fuel intended to support the current crew aboard Tiangong. The space station is maintained by rotating teams of three astronauts, who are transported via Shenzhou crewed spacecraft, while resupply missions are handled by Tianzhou cargo vehicles.
China’s Tiangong Space Station continues to serve as a key platform for long-term human spaceflight operations and scientific research, with regular resupply missions ensuring sustained crewed activity in orbit.
The China Manned Space Agency said the spacecraft was launched aboard a Long March-7 rocket from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site on Hainan Island. The mission placed the cargo vehicle into its designated orbit without incident, marking another step in China’s expanding space logistics program.
The launch represents the 641st mission conducted using Long March rocket systems, highlighting the scale and frequency of China’s space launch operations.
Tianzhou-10 is carrying essential supplies, scientific experiment materials, and fuel intended to support the current crew aboard Tiangong. The space station is maintained by rotating teams of three astronauts, who are transported via Shenzhou crewed spacecraft, while resupply missions are handled by Tianzhou cargo vehicles.
China’s Tiangong Space Station continues to serve as a key platform for long-term human spaceflight operations and scientific research, with regular resupply missions ensuring sustained crewed activity in orbit.
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