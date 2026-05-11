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Cryptonewsbreaks Beeline Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLNE) Publishes CEO Shareholder Letter Highlighting 2025 Milestones And 2026 Growth Outlook


2026-05-11 04:05:16
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Beeline Holdings (NASDAQ: BLNE) announced that its chief executive officer has published a letter to shareholders outlining key milestones achieved in 2025 and the Company's strategic outlook for 2026. In the letter, management cited more than 100% year-over-year revenue growth in 2025, a strengthened balance sheet with more than $50 million in total equity and no debt excluding warehouse credit lines, expanded warehouse lending capacity to $25 million, and completion of a $7.4 million registered direct offering. The CEO also highlighted the Company's AI- and technology-driven digital mortgage platform, the launch of its blockchain-enabled BeelineEquity product, and operational efficiencies driven by proprietary automation tools, while outlining expectations for continued scaling in mortgage originations, title operations, and blockchain-based home equity solutions, with a stated target of reaching a $100 million annual revenue run rate within 24 months.

To view the full press release, visit

About Beeline Financial Holdings Inc.

Beeline Financial Holdings, Inc. is a trailblazing mortgage fintech transforming the way people access property financing. Through its fully digital, AI-powered platform, Beeline delivers a faster, smarter path to home loans-whether for primary residences or investment properties. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Beeline is reshaping mortgage origination with speed, simplicity, and transparency at its core. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Beeline Holdings, Inc. and also operates Beeline Labs, its innovation arm focused on next-generation lending solutions.

For more, visit

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BLNE are available in the company's newsroom at BLNE

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