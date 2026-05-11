Suvendu Adhikari Alleges Death Threat To Bengal CM From Bangladesh: 'Will Cut And Bury You'

A man from Bangladesh has issued a direct death threat to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. A video of the man was uploaded on a Facebook page called 'Daily Inqilab'.

In the video, he is heard saying, "Suvendu Adhikari is mad. He is a barking dog. His words have no value. There's no need to think about him. When he barks and comes to the border, we will cut him up and bury him right there. We will bury that scoundrel there itself. He is a dog. He barks for power. Now that he has power, he will cool down. If he doesn't, we will beat him with a stick. Someone or the other will hit him. They won't spare him." Asianet Bangla has not been able to independently verify the authenticity of this video.

This isn't the first time Adhikari has received a death threat from Bangladesh. Recently, his personal assistant, Chandranath Rath, was shot dead in Madhyamgram. An investigation is underway to see if there is any Bangladesh connection to that murder.

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Given the seriousness of the threat, the administration is taking no chances with the Chief Minister's security. Officials at 'Nabanna', the state secretariat, confirmed this on Sunday. They said that both the state police and central security forces will be deployed for the CM's protection.

Adhikari has had central security cover since December 2020, right after he left the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to join the BJP. This continued even after he became the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly in 2021. Reports suggest that the state government had offered him state police protection back then, but he had refused it.

Now, as Chief Minister, Adhikari will naturally get the security he is entitled to. On top of that, central forces will also be part of his security detail. The Union Home Ministry has decided to continue his Z-category central security. As per orders from Nabanna, a special team from the state police will also be involved in his security.

However, despite having 'Z' category security, the Chief Minister is reportedly not keen on having a very tight security ring around him. Officials said that his security is being planned in a way that it doesn't disrupt his official work or cause problems for public movement.

A senior official from Nabanna said, "The Chief Minister will be given full security. But the police administration is also making sure that the security arrangements do not cause any inconvenience to the general public."