Fire Breaks Out In DIPR Office At Rajasthan Secretariat, No Casualties

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 9 (IANS) Panic briefly gripped the Rajasthan Secretariat on Saturday after a fire broke out in the News Section of the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), officials said.

According to preliminary reports, the blaze was triggered by a short circuit in an electrical switchboard, causing smoke to rapidly spread across the section and creating chaos among employees and officials.

As soon as the incident was reported, the Secretariat security personnel rushed to the spot and alerted the Fire Department.

Fire brigade teams arrived promptly and launched firefighting operations.

Owing to their swift response and vigilance, the fire was brought under control in time, averting a major disaster.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported, and there were no immediate reports of major property damage.

Following the incident, heightened security measures were implemented within the Secretariat premises.

Officials from the DIPR department also reached the site to assess the situation.

Computers, official documents, and other equipment in the News Section are currently being inspected to evaluate any possible damage.

Authorities have initiated a detailed investigation into the cause of the fire.

Alongside the probe, the Secretariat's electrical infrastructure and safety arrangements are also being reviewed to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Officials added that while a short circuit appears to be the preliminary cause, the exact reason will be confirmed only after the investigation report is submitted.

A similar fire incident had occurred in June last year at the office of the Department of Information and Public Relations within the Rajasthan Secretariat.

At the time, the blaze caused panic, but fire brigade personnel stationed at the Secretariat managed to control the fire after nearly half an hour of effort.

According to security officials, the fire had remained confined to a single room and did not spread to adjoining offices, thereby preventing a major mishap.

A short circuit was also suspected to be the cause of that fire, which reportedly damaged several important government files and furniture.