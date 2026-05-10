Liut Brigade's UAV Operators Destroy Russian Flag Installed By Drone In Kostiantynivka
As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry announced this on Facebook and released a video showing the destruction of the Russian flag over Kostiantynivka.
"Once again, the Russians are trying to create imagery for their propaganda. This time, they used a drone to attach a tricolor in order to demonstratively 'wave' it over Kostiantynivka," the post accompanying the video stated.
According to the report, the staged act lasted only a few seconds.
"UAV operators of the Luhansk Assault Regiment of the Liut Assault Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine quickly identified the target and removed the enemy symbol. Because Kostiantynivka was, is, and will remain Ukraine," the ministry said.
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