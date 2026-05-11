WFP Says Aid Costs To Afghanistan Triple As Hormuz Disruptions Delay Supplies

WFP Afghanistan head John Aylieff said vital supplies, including fortified biscuits, are now shipped from Dubai and transported through land routes across seven countries, increasing costs and delays.

The agency said the alternative routes have added about three weeks to delivery times, slowing the distribution of essential food assistance to vulnerable families and children.

Higher transport costs and longer supply chains are putting additional pressure on humanitarian operations and limiting the reach of aid efforts.

Afghanistan faces widespread food insecurity, with millions relying on humanitarian assistance after years of economic decline, conflict and climate shocks.

Rising global fuel prices and continued disruption to key maritime routes have made aid delivery more difficult, especially for landlocked countries.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical global trade route, and instability there has direct effects on supply chains and humanitarian logistics.

Aid agencies warn that continued disruption could worsen hunger levels, especially among children who depend on regular nutrition support.

Without stable routes and increased funding, humanitarian groups say the crisis could deepen further in the coming months.