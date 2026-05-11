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Grand Opening Of 1St International Film Festival Of Delhi Celebrated With Eminent Dignitaries And Film Personalities
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India: The grand opening of the 1st International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) was held with great splendour at Bharat Mandapam, marking a significant milestone in the promotion of cinema and cultural exchange in India.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Noida Film City and Chancellor of AAFT University, graced the prestigious occasion as the Guest of Honour. The festival witnessed the presence of distinguished dignitaries including Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister of Delhi, and Parvesh Verma, Deputy Chief Minister, along with prominent personalities from the film industry.
Renowned cinema icons such as Hema Malini, Sharmila Tagore, and Kangana Ranaut added glamour and prestige to the event. The festival was directed by acclaimed filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, whose vision brought together global cinematic excellence on one platform.
During the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah had the honour of presenting awards to eminent film personalities at the festival, sharing the stage with Kapil Mishra, Minister for Culture, Language, and Tourism. The award ceremony celebrated outstanding contributions to the world of cinema and recognized excellence across various categories.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Marwah emphasized the importance of film festivals as a powerful medium to promote cultural dialogue, creativity, and international collaboration. He highlighted the role of such platforms in bringing together artists, filmmakers, and audiences from across the globe.
The event concluded on a high note, celebrating the spirit of cinema, creativity, and cultural unity, leaving a lasting impression on attendees and setting a strong foundation for future editions of the International Film Festival of Delhi.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Noida Film City and Chancellor of AAFT University, graced the prestigious occasion as the Guest of Honour. The festival witnessed the presence of distinguished dignitaries including Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister of Delhi, and Parvesh Verma, Deputy Chief Minister, along with prominent personalities from the film industry.
Renowned cinema icons such as Hema Malini, Sharmila Tagore, and Kangana Ranaut added glamour and prestige to the event. The festival was directed by acclaimed filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, whose vision brought together global cinematic excellence on one platform.
During the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah had the honour of presenting awards to eminent film personalities at the festival, sharing the stage with Kapil Mishra, Minister for Culture, Language, and Tourism. The award ceremony celebrated outstanding contributions to the world of cinema and recognized excellence across various categories.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Marwah emphasized the importance of film festivals as a powerful medium to promote cultural dialogue, creativity, and international collaboration. He highlighted the role of such platforms in bringing together artists, filmmakers, and audiences from across the globe.
The event concluded on a high note, celebrating the spirit of cinema, creativity, and cultural unity, leaving a lasting impression on attendees and setting a strong foundation for future editions of the International Film Festival of Delhi.
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