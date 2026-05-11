Nishikant Dubey Targets Nehru Over SP Mookerjee's 'Mysterious' Death, Cover-Up In Kashmir Jail To 'Crush' Opposition To Art 370

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Monday alleged that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had ordered the arrest of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee for opposing Article 370 and the permit system required to enter Kashmir.

Taking to the social media platform X, Dubey wrote,“A Dark Chapter in Congress's History 56. May 11, 1953: On this very day, Nehru ordered the arrest of our mentor - the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh - Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, for opposing Article 370 and the permit system required to enter Kashmir."

He further alleged that Mookerjee died under“mysterious circumstances” while lodged in a Kashmiri jail and claimed that the matter was subsequently“covered up” by Nehru.

"Furthermore, following this arrest, he died under mysterious circumstances while incarcerated in a Kashmiri jail - a matter that Nehru himself subsequently covered up. Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee had duly informed Nehru of his planned agitation; acting upon this information, Nehru issued orders to Sheikh Abdullah and Kailash Nath Katju to arrest him on May 11," he said.

The BJP MP further claimed that before departing on a 12-day foreign tour, Nehru had given written instructions to“ruthlessly crush” the nationwide agitation and ban the organisations participating in it.

"Subsequently, prior to departing for a 12-day foreign tour, Nehru wrote to Kailash Nath Katju, issuing explicit instructions to ruthlessly crush the nationwide agitation and to ban the organisations spearheading the movement. Going even further, he ordered a complete halt to the publication of Pratap and Milap - two of the leading newspapers of that era. The hands of the Nehru family are stained with blood and deceit," he said.

Earlier, on April 22, Dubey had reiterated allegations against the Nehru-Gandhi family, accusing them of conspiring to“turn India into a Muslim nation”.

The BJP leader has also accused Nehru of attempting to obstruct the inauguration of the Somnath Temple and alleged that he wrote threatening letters to then-President Rajendra Prasad.

Sharing a government note dated April 22, 1951, Dubey had claimed that Nehru actively tried to prevent the temple's inauguration. He further alleged that Nehru had apologised to Pakistan's Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan over the Somnath Temple issue and had made a similar apology in Parliament.