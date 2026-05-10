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From The Andes To Las Vegas: Marysol Rezanov Launches A Rare Indigenous Healing Lineage To The American West
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Las Vegas, NV - High in the Andes mountains of Peru, in villages perched above 14,000 feet, the Q'ero people have safeguarded a healing tradition that predates the Inca. They are widely regarded as the last direct inheritors of Incan spiritual wisdom - keepers of ceremonies, prayers, and energetic practices passed down for more than five centuries through an unbroken line of medicine men and women. Few outsiders have ever been formally trained in their methods. Fewer still bring that lineage to the desert Southwest.
Marysol Rezanov is one of them.
The founder of Tierra Del Sol, an alternative spiritual healing practice based in Las Vegas, Marysol carries the Q'ero traditions through both formal apprenticeship and biological lineage. She has trained for years as a Pampamesayoq - a keeper of the sacred mesa, or altar, who works in service to Pachamama, the Mother Earth - and as a Chakaruna, a "bridge person" who walks between worlds to help others find their way. Her shamanic practice also draws from the energetic and ceremonial traditions of Ancient Egypt, creating a synthesis rarely encountered in any single practitioner.
For Marysol, the calling is not new. It is a return.
Her work at Tierra Del Sol is offered as an alternative spiritual path, entirely independent of her separate mental health practice. The two are not affiliated, do not overlap, and serve different purposes. Tierra Del Sol exists for clients who are seeking something beyond the medical model - those drawn to ancestral healing, energetic work, and the slower, deeper rhythms of indigenous practice.
Inside the sessions, the work is precise and intentional. In Illumination, the body's energy centers are cleared of stagnant emotion and limiting belief, restoring flow that may have been blocked by trauma, grief, or generational pattern. In Soul Retrieval, clients are guided into deep meditation to recover fragments of self that fractured during early wounding - a concept that modern psychology is only beginning to articulate, but that shamanic cultures have understood for thousands of years. Warmed basalt stones, rich in volcanic earth energy, are used to release cellular memory. Sacred Chumpi Qhuyas stones, brought from the Andes, are reserved for advanced clients prepared to surface deep, unresolved material. For those moving through endings - divorce, grief, transformation, or even the final transition of death itself - Marysol offers Spirit Flight and a series of end-of-life ceremonies designed to bring peace to both the client and their loved ones.
What clients often describe is not dramatic, but unmistakable. A weight lifted. A pattern named. A long-held grief finally allowed to move. A sense, sometimes for the first time in decades, of being whole.
The seriousness of Marysol's work has drawn attention beyond her practice. In 2025, she was named Nevada State Leader for Citizens for Disclosure under the New Paradigm Institute, a national advocacy organization working toward responsible transparency around UAP phenomena. She has also hosted internationally renowned Peruvian shaman Don Jorge Luis Delgado - a Quechua and Aymara descendant featured on Gaia, the History Channel, and the documentary The Sixth Sun - for ceremonial events in Las Vegas, including teachings on Solar Shamanism, the Solar Disk, and the sacred Despacho ceremony.
Across all of it, Marysol's stance remains the same. The wisdom is ancient. The need is timeless. And the path, however unfamiliar at first, leads home.
Marysol Rezanov is one of them.
The founder of Tierra Del Sol, an alternative spiritual healing practice based in Las Vegas, Marysol carries the Q'ero traditions through both formal apprenticeship and biological lineage. She has trained for years as a Pampamesayoq - a keeper of the sacred mesa, or altar, who works in service to Pachamama, the Mother Earth - and as a Chakaruna, a "bridge person" who walks between worlds to help others find their way. Her shamanic practice also draws from the energetic and ceremonial traditions of Ancient Egypt, creating a synthesis rarely encountered in any single practitioner.
For Marysol, the calling is not new. It is a return.
Her work at Tierra Del Sol is offered as an alternative spiritual path, entirely independent of her separate mental health practice. The two are not affiliated, do not overlap, and serve different purposes. Tierra Del Sol exists for clients who are seeking something beyond the medical model - those drawn to ancestral healing, energetic work, and the slower, deeper rhythms of indigenous practice.
Inside the sessions, the work is precise and intentional. In Illumination, the body's energy centers are cleared of stagnant emotion and limiting belief, restoring flow that may have been blocked by trauma, grief, or generational pattern. In Soul Retrieval, clients are guided into deep meditation to recover fragments of self that fractured during early wounding - a concept that modern psychology is only beginning to articulate, but that shamanic cultures have understood for thousands of years. Warmed basalt stones, rich in volcanic earth energy, are used to release cellular memory. Sacred Chumpi Qhuyas stones, brought from the Andes, are reserved for advanced clients prepared to surface deep, unresolved material. For those moving through endings - divorce, grief, transformation, or even the final transition of death itself - Marysol offers Spirit Flight and a series of end-of-life ceremonies designed to bring peace to both the client and their loved ones.
What clients often describe is not dramatic, but unmistakable. A weight lifted. A pattern named. A long-held grief finally allowed to move. A sense, sometimes for the first time in decades, of being whole.
The seriousness of Marysol's work has drawn attention beyond her practice. In 2025, she was named Nevada State Leader for Citizens for Disclosure under the New Paradigm Institute, a national advocacy organization working toward responsible transparency around UAP phenomena. She has also hosted internationally renowned Peruvian shaman Don Jorge Luis Delgado - a Quechua and Aymara descendant featured on Gaia, the History Channel, and the documentary The Sixth Sun - for ceremonial events in Las Vegas, including teachings on Solar Shamanism, the Solar Disk, and the sacred Despacho ceremony.
Across all of it, Marysol's stance remains the same. The wisdom is ancient. The need is timeless. And the path, however unfamiliar at first, leads home.
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