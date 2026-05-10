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Bidding Set To Close On A 4BR Restoration Proj. Home On 1.2± Ac In Gloucester County, VA Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., ( ) announces the closing of online only bidding on a 4 BR restoration project home on 1.29± acres in Gloucester County, VA on May 14 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“The seller purchased this property with the intent to renovate, but has since relocated out of state. Some interior and exterior (new roof) work has been started, and this is an excellent opportunity for builders, investors or private owners,” said Nicholls.“Make plans now to bid and buy and make it yours.”
“The property is located only 1 mile from the York River, 3.5 miles from Gloucester Point, 5 miles from Yorktown, 7.5 miles from Yorktown Naval Weapons Station, 12.5 miles from I-64, 17 miles from Newport News, 19 miles from Williamsburg, and a short drive to West Point, Norfolk, Richmond & Virginia Beach, VA,” said Tony Wilson, auction marketing coordinator.
The online auction's date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.
Date: The online only bidding begins to close on Thursday, May 14 @ 12 Noon
Location of the property: 6972 Crewe Rd., Hayes, VA 23072 (Gloucester County)
Total Rehab Project: 4 BR two-story 1,500± sf. home on 1.29± acre corner lot (total of 7 rooms).
.Wood siding & metal roof
.Hardwood flooring
.Public water & private septic system
.450'± of road frontage
For more highlights and details, visit .
The online only real estate auction is open to the public.
For more information, call Tony Wilson (540) 748-1359 visit .
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 57 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
# # #
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit or call 540-898-0971.
“The seller purchased this property with the intent to renovate, but has since relocated out of state. Some interior and exterior (new roof) work has been started, and this is an excellent opportunity for builders, investors or private owners,” said Nicholls.“Make plans now to bid and buy and make it yours.”
“The property is located only 1 mile from the York River, 3.5 miles from Gloucester Point, 5 miles from Yorktown, 7.5 miles from Yorktown Naval Weapons Station, 12.5 miles from I-64, 17 miles from Newport News, 19 miles from Williamsburg, and a short drive to West Point, Norfolk, Richmond & Virginia Beach, VA,” said Tony Wilson, auction marketing coordinator.
The online auction's date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.
Date: The online only bidding begins to close on Thursday, May 14 @ 12 Noon
Location of the property: 6972 Crewe Rd., Hayes, VA 23072 (Gloucester County)
Total Rehab Project: 4 BR two-story 1,500± sf. home on 1.29± acre corner lot (total of 7 rooms).
.Wood siding & metal roof
.Hardwood flooring
.Public water & private septic system
.450'± of road frontage
For more highlights and details, visit .
The online only real estate auction is open to the public.
For more information, call Tony Wilson (540) 748-1359 visit .
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 57 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
# # #
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit or call 540-898-0971.
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