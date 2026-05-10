Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Alight, Inc. Investors To Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm
|(1)
|the Company's prospects under its new Chief Executive Officer, Defendant Guilmette, were materially weaker than represented;
|(2)
|the Company's purported commitment to a consistent return of capital lacked a reasonable basis;
|(3)
|the Company was not capable of moderating the decline in its project‐revenue growth rate; and
|(4)
|the Company lacked the ability to achieve its projected revenue and margin targets, rendering Defendants' statements materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
What's Next for Alight Investors?
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911. If you suffered a loss in Alight you have until May 15, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.
No Cost to Alight Investors
We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.
Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for Alight Securities Class Action?
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at
"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein, Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.
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Contact Info
Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
917-590-0911 | ...
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