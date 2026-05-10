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Germany’s Trade Surplus Shrinks Sharply as Imports Surge

Germany’s Trade Surplus Shrinks Sharply as Imports Surge


2026-05-10 09:30:42
(MENAFN) Germany’s foreign trade surplus declined more than anticipated in March, driven mainly by a strong rise in imports, according to official figures released by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), as reported.

The surplus dropped to €14.3 billion in March from €19.6 billion in February, falling below market expectations of €17.8 billion.

Trade data showed exports increasing slightly by 0.5% month-on-month to €135.8 billion, while imports rose significantly by 5.1% to €121.5 billion. On a yearly basis compared with March 2025, exports grew by 1.9%, while imports recorded a much stronger increase of 7.2%.

Trade with European partners showed mixed movement. Exports to EU countries rose 3.4% to €78.4 billion, while imports from the bloc increased 3% to €61 billion. Within the euro area specifically, exports climbed 4.1% to €54.8 billion and imports rose 1.7% to €40.8 billion.

Outside the EU, Germany saw weaker export performance. Shipments to non-EU countries fell 3.3% to €57.4 billion, while imports from those nations increased sharply by 7.4% to €60.5 billion.

The United States remained Germany’s largest export destination in March, although exports there dropped 7.9% from the previous month to €11.2 billion. On an annual basis, exports to the US fell 21.4%, marking the steepest year-on-year decline since mid-2020.

Exports to the United Kingdom rose 3.2% to €7.4 billion, while shipments to China decreased by 1.8% to €6 billion.

On the import side, China continued to be Germany’s top supplier, with imports increasing 4.9% to €15.6 billion. Imports from the United States declined 3.7% to €8 billion, while imports from the United Kingdom rose significantly by 11.7% to €3.5 billion.

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