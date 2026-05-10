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Jordan Foils Drone Drug Smuggling Attempt Along Western Border

Jordan Foils Drone Drug Smuggling Attempt Along Western Border


2026-05-10 09:20:18
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 10 (Petra) -- The Southern Military Zone early Sunday thwarted an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of narcotics using two drones along its western front, in coordination with military security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department (AND).

The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army said border guards detected the drones and applied rules of engagement, successfully downing them inside Jordanian territory.

The seized materials were transferred to the relevant authorities for further investigation.

//Petra// NQ

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Jordan News Agency

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