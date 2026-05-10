Trisha Krishnan Net Worth: Assets, Luxury Cars, Movie Fees Of Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's Alleged Girlfriend

After quitting films for politics, Vijay has become the new Chief Minister. All eyes were on his rumoured girlfriend, actress Trisha Krishnan, at the oath-taking ceremony. Now, everyone's asking just how rich is Trisha? We've got the details

Just before the elections, Vijay's wife Sangeetha Sornalingam filed for divorce, ending their 27-year marriage. She alleged that her husband had a close relationship with actress Trisha. That's why at the oath-taking ceremony, all eyes were on his rumoured girlfriend, Trisha Nadu's new CM Vijay has declared movable assets worth around ₹404 crore and immovable assets of about ₹220 crore. He also announced that he has no debts. Now, many are curious to know just how wealthy his close friend Trisha is Krishnan, one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment world, is often in the news for her wealth. According to various reports, her total net worth is around ₹85 crore. The actress has built this huge fortune through her long and successful career in South Indian cinema. Reports say she charges up to ₹3 crore per film, though this figure has now increased Krishnan owns a luxurious house in a posh area of Chennai. She also has a collection of expensive cars in her garage. According to reports, her Chennai home is valued at around ₹10 to ₹12 crore. Besides Chennai, she also reportedly owns a property in Hyderabad, with a market value of about ₹6 to ₹7 crore films, Trisha's earnings from advertisements are sky-high. She makes a significant income from brand endorsements and product promotions. She has also been the face of several popular companies. Various reports state that the actress charges up to ₹9 crore for ad contracts. This year, she reportedly took home ₹8 crore for a single product promotion a string of successful films in recent years, Trisha's remuneration has reportedly increased. It's heard that she charged a whopping ₹5 crore for her role in 'Leo' opposite Vijay. In some cases, Trisha even gives tough competition to other popular South actresses like Samantha, Tamannaah, and Nayanthara Vijay and Trisha Krishnan are one of the most talked-about pairs in Tamil cinema. They first worked together in the 2004 film 'Ghilli'. Their on-screen chemistry was so popular that it sparked rumours of a real-life romance. After that, they were seen together in films like 'Thirupaachi', 'Aathi', and 'Kuruvi'.It is said that their friendship grew deeper during film shoots, even though Vijay was married at the time. After 2008, they did not work together for almost 15 years. However, when they reunited for the 2023 film 'Leo', the old speculations started doing the rounds again. Their social media posts and public appearances together only added to the buzz speculation intensified after Vijay became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in 2026. Trisha has been spotted with Vijay's family at various events. An old video also went viral where Trisha jokingly said she wanted to be the CM of Tamil Nadu one day. However, neither Vijay nor Trisha has publicly confirmed their relationship and Trisha worked together again in the 2023 film 'Leo', and since then, new speculations about their relationship have started. In various interviews, Trisha has called Vijay a 'special' and 'extraordinary' person. She mentioned that they developed a deep friendship right from the time of 'Ghilli'. Plus, social media birthday posts, mysterious stories, and being seen together at events have only increased the gossip. There are even claims that Trisha has started living in an area close to Vijay's house.