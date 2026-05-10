L&T Technology Services CEO Amit Chadha's FY26 Pay Falls 17.4 Pc To Rs 14.96 Crore

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) Amit Chadha, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of L&T Technology Services, received a total remuneration of Rs 14.96 crore for the financial year 2025-26, marking a decline of 17.4 per cent from the previous fiscal year, according to the company's annual report.

The report showed that Chadha's compensation package included a base salary of Rs 5.77 crore, commission earnings of Rs 2.62 crore and variable pay amounting to Rs 1.68 crore.

He also received Rs 4.88 crore in perquisites linked to the exercise of Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs) granted over previous years.

LTTS clarified that the remuneration was paid in US dollars and the disclosed amount reflects its equivalent value in Indian rupees.

Despite the fall in his overall compensation, Chadha's remuneration remained significantly higher than the company's employee median salary.

The annual report stated that his pay was 147.63 times the median remuneration of LTTS employees.

The median salary of employees at LTTS stood at Rs 10.1 lakh as of March 31, 2026, reflecting an increase of 3.91 per cent during the financial year.

Meanwhile, Rajeev Gupta, Chief Financial Officer of LTTS, drew a remuneration of Rs 3.83 crore in FY26, which was 3.6 per cent lower compared to the previous fiscal year.

On the business front, LTTS reported a 6.75 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 332 crore for the January-March quarter of FY26. Revenue from operations during the quarter rose 8.3 per cent to Rs 2,857.9 crore.

For the full financial year ended March 31, 2026, the company posted a net profit of Rs 1,279.2 crore, marginally up by 0.98 per cent from Rs 1,266.7 crore recorded in FY25.

Revenue from operations for the year climbed 14 per cent to Rs 10,995.9 crore.

The company also said that its FY26 large-deal bookings crossed $850 million. LTTS' employee strength stood at 23,830 at the end of the financial year.