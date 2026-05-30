Court Directs To Frame Charges Against Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Jacqueline Fernandes, Others In PMLA Case

MENAFN - Live Mint) A court at Patiala House Courts on Saturday ordered the framing of charges against Sukesh Chandrasekha, Leena Maria Paul, Jacqueline Fernandez, and several others in a money laundering case linked to the alleged ₹200-crore extortion of Aditi Singh.

The court also directed that charges be framed against Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Leena Maria Paul, and other accused in a separate case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act related to the same alleged extortion. Jacqueline Fernandez, however, is not named as an accused in the extortion case.

Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma issued the order, directing the framing of charges against the accused in both matters.

| ED conducts fresh searches at Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora's premises in PMLA c

“I conclude that prima facie, there is sufficient material on record based upon which a strong suspicion is raised against all accused persons namely, Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Leena Maria Paul alias Leena Paulose, Deepak Ramnani, Pradeep Ramdanee, B. Mohanraj, Arun Muthu, D. Kamlesh Kothari, Pinky Irani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Singh, Dharam Singh Meena, Mahender Prasad Sundriyal, Sunder Bora, Komal Poddar (15) Jitender Narula, Avinash Kumar, Jai Prakash Singhal, for which said accused persons have to be charged with offence under section 3 of PMLA, punishable under section 4 of PMLA,” said ASJ Prashant Sharma while framing charges in the money laundering case.

The court has listed the matter for formal signing of charges on June 3. The accused are directed to appear before the court physically at 2 PM.

Delhi Police had filed a case on the Complaint of Aditi Singh. Thereafter, a case of Money laundering was lodged by the Enforcement Directorate.

| ED raid at Vijayan's residence: CPM protesters vandalise agency vehicles

The Delhi High Court dismissed a petition filed by Jacqueline Fernandez seeking to quash the supplementary charge sheet in which she was named by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Following the court's cognisance of the ED's charge sheet, summons were issued to Fernandez. She later appeared before the court and was granted bail.

| ED files chargesheet against Robert Vadra; alleges PMLA links to Sanjay Bhandari

Sukesh Chandrasekhar remains in judicial custody. His wife, however, secured bail from the High Court in a money laundering case, though her request for bail under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act was rejected by the Delhi High Court.

Bail applications filed by other accused persons are currently pending before the High Court.

In a recent development, Fernandez withdrew her application seeking to become an approver in the money laundering case.

(With inputs from ANI)