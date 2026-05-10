Jamnagar Illuminated Ahead Of PM Modi's Two-Day Gujarat Visit

MENAFN - IANS) Jamnagar, May 10 (IANS) Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Gujarat, Jamnagar has been illuminated and decorated, with a series of programmes scheduled across Jamnagar, Somnath and Vadodara on May 10 and 11.

Major roads, government buildings and traffic circles in Jamnagar have been adorned with decorative lighting, stretching from the Air Force Station to Lal Bangla Circle. Prominent locations, including Darbargadh, D.K.V. College, Bedi Naku, Pavan Chakki, Annapurna Circle and Mahakali Circle, have also been illuminated, creating a festive atmosphere across the city.

Documentary screenings highlighting welfare schemes implemented under the Prime Minister's leadership are also on display at major circles.

A public reception programme has been scheduled at Lal Bangla Circle at around 7.30 p.m. on Sunday, May 10.

Gujarati folk singer Kirtidan Gadhvi is set to perform a 'Lok dayro' during the event, while cultural performances including Hudo Raas, Sidi Dhamal and Maniyaro Raas by folk groups from Saurashtra have also been planned.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, Modi's Gujarat visit will include programmes in Jamnagar, Somnath and Vadodara.

On May 11, the Prime Minister will participate in the 'Somnath Amrut Mahotsav', marking 75 years since the inauguration of the reconstructed Somnath Temple.

During the visit, he is scheduled to take part in the Vishesh Maha Puja, Kumbhabhishek and Dhvajarohan ceremonies at the temple.

The Somnath programmes are being organised as part of celebrations commemorating the restoration of the temple after Independence, an initiative closely associated with India's first Home Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The visit to Somnath will also coincide with a series of special events, including the first-ever Indian Air Force's Suryakiran aerobatic air show over Somnath and a special Kumbhabhishek ceremony using holy water collected from 11 pilgrimage sites across the country.

Later on Monday, May 11, PM Modi is scheduled to visit Vadodara, where he will inaugurate the Sardardham Hostel complex near Waghodia crossroads.

Local authorities and BJP workers have been preparing for a large public turnout, while a roadshow in the city is also expected during the visit.