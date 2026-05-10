Qatar Defense Ministry Confirms Drone Attack On Cargo Vessel Near Mesaieed Port

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Defense of the State of Qatar has confirmed that a commercial cargo vessel in the country's territorial waters - northeast of Mesaieed Port - coming from Abu Dhabi, was targeted by a drone on Sunday morning, May 10, 2026.

It further added that the incident resulted in a limited fire onboard the vessel, with no reported injuries.

"The vessel continued its journey toward Mesaieed Port after the fire was brought under control. The necessary measures were taken, and coordination was carried out with the relevant authorities," the Ministry said in a statement.