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‘Always a little ready’ with IRTH handbags by House of Titan
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 8th May, 2026: IRTH, by House of Titan, launches its new brand campaign ‘Always a Little Ready’, bringing to life its approach to handbags that move effortlessly through everyday moments with style, lightness & ease.
The campaign is anchored on a core category insight: nothing inside a bag is accidental. Fragments of life find a place inside the bag. Something to look good, feel good & a little extra room for anything along the way.
IRTH captures its philosophy of thoughtful design by showcasing women with different rhythms, a sunlit commute and a joyful pause to wrap the day. Ergonomically designed, for the things collected, carried, or reached for along the way. Through this, the brand continues to shape a design language that emphasises styling, and feels intuitive and personal. Individual imagination comes into play with every IRTH bag that allows women to customize the space as per her needs and style with joy.
And in that quiet sense of preparedness, you find yourself ‘Always a little ready’.
The campaign film showcases the Spring/Summer season mood as the palette moves from neutrals to soft colours across summer skies. Playful, light & with a hint of joy it reflects IRTH’s belief of making styling personal, expressive & a seamless part of everyday.
Speaking on the campaign, Kanwalpreet Walia, Business Head Women Handbags Business at Titan Company Limited, said, “At IRTH, we start with how women live, move, and organise their day. Design for us is intentional and considered. The idea was to create bags that feel personal to carry, leaving room for individuality, spontaneity, and the small things each woman chooses to make space for.
‘Always a Little Ready’ is an articulation of this thinking. This season, we wanted to bring in a lighter, more effortless mood through softer tones such as dusty blue and clay, playful details like our paper boat charm on the Origami bags, and silhouettes that move easily through different moments of the day.”
Adding to this, Amrish Kondurkar, Founder of Kondurkar Studio, the creative agency behind the campaign, said, “We wanted to capture a feeling, not a feature. A sense that everything you need is already with you, held with care. Always a little ready is that quiet confidence carried through the day.”
This Spring Summer season introduces the Sailor Tote, inspired by origami and constructed with folds of delight, the Skye Tote made in softer tones such as dusty blue & clay, alongside playful elements called Little Joys, like charms, wristlets, scarf holders, and organisers integrated across the collection. Together, they bring a lighter, more expressive quality to the experience of carrying an IRTH bag.
The campaign is anchored on a core category insight: nothing inside a bag is accidental. Fragments of life find a place inside the bag. Something to look good, feel good & a little extra room for anything along the way.
IRTH captures its philosophy of thoughtful design by showcasing women with different rhythms, a sunlit commute and a joyful pause to wrap the day. Ergonomically designed, for the things collected, carried, or reached for along the way. Through this, the brand continues to shape a design language that emphasises styling, and feels intuitive and personal. Individual imagination comes into play with every IRTH bag that allows women to customize the space as per her needs and style with joy.
And in that quiet sense of preparedness, you find yourself ‘Always a little ready’.
The campaign film showcases the Spring/Summer season mood as the palette moves from neutrals to soft colours across summer skies. Playful, light & with a hint of joy it reflects IRTH’s belief of making styling personal, expressive & a seamless part of everyday.
Speaking on the campaign, Kanwalpreet Walia, Business Head Women Handbags Business at Titan Company Limited, said, “At IRTH, we start with how women live, move, and organise their day. Design for us is intentional and considered. The idea was to create bags that feel personal to carry, leaving room for individuality, spontaneity, and the small things each woman chooses to make space for.
‘Always a Little Ready’ is an articulation of this thinking. This season, we wanted to bring in a lighter, more effortless mood through softer tones such as dusty blue and clay, playful details like our paper boat charm on the Origami bags, and silhouettes that move easily through different moments of the day.”
Adding to this, Amrish Kondurkar, Founder of Kondurkar Studio, the creative agency behind the campaign, said, “We wanted to capture a feeling, not a feature. A sense that everything you need is already with you, held with care. Always a little ready is that quiet confidence carried through the day.”
This Spring Summer season introduces the Sailor Tote, inspired by origami and constructed with folds of delight, the Skye Tote made in softer tones such as dusty blue & clay, alongside playful elements called Little Joys, like charms, wristlets, scarf holders, and organisers integrated across the collection. Together, they bring a lighter, more expressive quality to the experience of carrying an IRTH bag.
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