Chief Minister Vijay: TVK Government Finally Takes Oath At Mega Event In Tamil Nadu, Floor Test By May 13

MENAFN - Live Mint) Actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay took oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister today, 10 May, days after his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) debut performance in assembly polls. The swearing in was held at Chennai's sprawling Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium amid Vijay's sea of supporters ending days of uncertainty over government formation.

Vijay-led TVK managed to clinch key support of the Congress, Left and two other smaller parties after it ended at 108 seats, 10 short of 118, the majority mark in 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly. The TVK now has support of 120 MLAs in the 234-member assembly. Vijay won from two seats in the assembly polls and will resign from one seat.

Rahul Gandhi also present

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was also present at the mega event on Sunday.

People also ask

AI powered insights from this story

.5 QUESTIONS1Who is the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu?⌵

C Joseph Vijay, actor-turned-politician and leader of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party, has taken oath as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

2When did C Joseph Vijay take oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister?⌵

C Joseph Vijay took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10, following his party's debut performance in the assembly polls.

3How many seats did TVK win in the Tamil Nadu assembly polls?⌵

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) won 108 seats in its debut assembly polls, falling short of the 118 majority mark by 10 seats.

4Who administered the oath of office to C Joseph Vijay as Chief Minister?⌵

The oath of office to C Joseph Vijay as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister was administered by Rajendra Arlekar, the acting Governor of Tamil Nadu.

5What is the significance of C Joseph Vijay becoming Tamil Nadu Chief Minister?⌵

C Joseph Vijay is the first leader outside the DMK and AIADMK formations to head the Tamil Nadu government since 1967, marking a significant shift in the state's political landscape.

| Tamil Nadu swearing-in LIVE: Vijay to take oath as Chief Minister shortly

Nine newly-elected TVK MLAs also took oath along with Vijay. These include:

1-Aadhav Arjuna

2-KA Sengottaiyan

3-N Anand

4-Dr KG Arunraj

5-P Venkataramanan

6-R Nirmalkumar

7-Rajmohan

8-Dr T Prabhu

9-S Keerthana.

The oath of office on Sunday was administered by Tamil Nadu's acting Governor Rajendra Arlekar, who had warlier invited Vijay to take oath. CM Vijay has to prove majority on the floor of assembly before 13 May.

The election results were announced on 4 May, yet the suspense continued till 9 May as Vijay scrambled for numbers to cross 118 seats – the magic number.

| 'To the man loved by millions': Cousin sisters' letter to Vijay as he takes oath

The suspense, however, ended when VCK, which has two seats, finally extended support after keeping the TVK on tenterhooks and the political circles abuzz over its stand over the last two days.

With his oath, Vijay, 51, has become the first leader outside the DMK and AIADMK formations to head the Tamil Nadu government since 1967.

With the party formed two years ago, Vijay pitched himself as an alternative to traditional Dravidian parties. Vijay called Periyar his ideological leader, while noting that the party will not adopt his atheism, unlike the DMK. He also referred to CN Annadurai, K Kamaraj and BR Ambedkar as the party's leaders for the idea of social justice.