Jordan Drawn In Group B With Uzbekistan, DPR Korea And Bahrain For 2027 AFC Asian Cup

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan was drawn in Group B alongside Uzbekistan, DPR Korea and Bahrain for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup following the official draw held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

The tournament, set to take place in Saudi Arabia from January 7 to February 5, 2027, will feature 24 teams divided into six groups as Asia's top national sides compete for continental glory.

Jordan, runners-up in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in Qatar, will aim to build on their historic campaign after reaching the final for the first time in the nation's history.

The Nashama produced an impressive run in the previous edition, defeating Iraq, Tajikistan and South Korea before falling to hosts Qatar in the final.

Both Jordan and Uzbekistan have also secured qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, adding further significance to their anticipated meeting in the group stage.

The top two teams from each group, along with the four best third-placed teams, will advance to the knockout stage.

Saudi Arabia will host the AFC Asian Cup for the first time, with matches scheduled across several cities, including Riyadh, Jeddah and Al Khobar.

Jordan qualified automatically for the tournament after advancing to the third round of the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Nashama are expected to begin preparations for the continental competition following their historic participation in the 2026 World Cup, as the national team seeks another strong showing on Asia's biggest football stage.