I.T. Official Announces New Christian Hip-Hop Album Costly Stones Released February 16, 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Christian hip-hop artist I.T. Official released his highly anticipated new album, Costly Stones, on February 16, 2026. Rooted in the biblical message of 1 Corinthians 3:10–15, the album explores the idea of believers as“costly stones” - eternal building materials refined through faith, sacrifice, and purpose.

Fans can learn more and follow updates through I.T. Official, Costly Stones, and Costly Stones Network.

Blending gritty lyricism with spiritual conviction, Costly Stones continues the intense hunger for God that listeners experienced on I.T. Official's previous project, This World Is Not My Home. However, the new album expands sonically with richer vocal harmonies, deeper music theory elements, and the incorporation of live instrumentation.

“This album was truly personal,” says I.T. Official.“God put it on my heart to propose to my girlfriend with a costly stone, and the entire album became part of that journey. Every song carries the message that we are being refined into something eternal.”

Born in New York and raised in New Jersey, I.T. Official - also known as Infinite T - has built a reputation for emotionally intelligent songwriting, charismatic performances, and fearless versatility. Biracially mixed with Italian, Irish, and Bajan heritage, his broad musical influences allow him to move naturally between energetic trap records, soulful R&B melodies, poetic spoken word, and live jazz-inspired collaborations.

Long before streaming platforms, fourteen-year-old Travis Meade was recording mixtapes and selling them directly from his middle-school locker. Years later, he left behind a promising corporate career to pursue music full-time, driving cross-country to Los Angeles on a self-funded tour. After enduring homelessness, surviving the pandemic, and navigating personal hardship, he ultimately dedicated his life fully to Jesus Christ. Following his spiritual transformation, he removed much of his previous music catalog as an act of conviction and recommitted his artistry to faith-driven purpose.

Today, I.T. Official leads music ministry efforts with the Arts Media Sports ministry in Burbank, California, while continuing to create music that inspires hope, perseverance, and spiritual depth.

Costly Stones is available on all major streaming platforms.

Special thanks are extended to the Arts Media Sports Ministry Church family in Burbank, California, for their continued support and encouragement throughout the making of the album.

For music, updates, and additional information, visit:

itofficial

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Media Contact:

Travis Meade / I.T. Official

North Hollywood, California

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