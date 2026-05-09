Ishaan Khatter Celebrates 1 Year Of 'The Royals', Hints At Sequel

Ishaan Khatter Celebrates 'The Royals' Anniversary

Actor Ishaan Khatter is celebrating one year of his Netflix rom-com series 'The Royals', overwhelmed with warm responses from fans to date. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Ishaan shared pictures showing him delighted on receiving multiple fan letters and notes. He also added multiple BTS glimpses from the sets of the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

"One year of #TheRoyals today! Your letters and notes coming in even today are the sweetest thing ever. Bringing much more excitement sooon.. Powered by your love," the actor wrote in the caption.

While fans showered much love on the post, many couldn't help but notice Ishaan's subtle sequel tease. One wrote, "Next season alert!! Yay!!"

Ishaan Khatter was seen in the lead character as Maharaja Aviraaj, paired opposite Bhumi Pednekkar's Sophia. Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, written by Neha Veena Sharma, and produced under the banner of Pritish Nandy Communications, 'The Royals' also featured veteran actress Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, and Udit Arora, among others.

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'The Royals' Season 2 Confirmed

While the first season went on to become the first Indian series to trend in Netflix's Global Top 10 Non-English TV Shows across 58 countries, it is now set to return with a second season.

Showrunner Rangita Pritish Nandy described the first season as a "love letter to the romcom genre," filled with lavish palaces, polo races, and midnight balls.

"Season 1 struck a chord globally. This told us just one thing: we had to come back for more. Season 2 is going to be bigger, bolder, and even more fabulous. Expect more fire, more feisty banter, and yes, a whole lot of drama," she said in a press note. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)