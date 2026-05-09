Love, Loss, And Reunion: The Emotional Story Connecting Sri Lanka And Pakistan

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Some stories are not merely coincidences; they become remarkable examples of humanity, hope, and the power of prayers that remain unforgettable for years.

The incident involving a young man, Hassan Ali, from Charbagh in Swat is one such story - a story that reunited two families from Sri Lanka and Pakistan after nearly four decades of separation.

This is the story of Asmiya, a woman from Sri Lanka who moved to Dubai in 1975 for work. While working in the home of an Arab family, she met Muldad, a Pakistani man from Balochistan. Over time, the two developed a bond and eventually got married.

After their marriage, Asmiya moved to Pakistan with her husband and settled in Karachi. During the early years, she remained in contact with her family through letters. Around the same time, their daughter, Saniya, was born.

However, communication facilities in those days were extremely limited. There were no mobile phones or internet services. A few years later, the exchange of letters suddenly stopped, and both families completely lost contact with one another.

Back in Sri Lanka, Asmiya's parents and siblings spent years searching for her.

Family members would approach every Pakistani visiting Sri Lanka, show them her photographs, and ask if anyone knew anything about their missing sister. But as time passed, the search remained unsuccessful.

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According to the family, Asmiya's parents passed away carrying the pain of separation and the hope of seeing their daughter again, while her siblings continued searching for her.

Meanwhile, in Pakistan, Asmiya carried on with her life, but memories of her family always remained alive in her heart. Relatives say she would often remember her loved ones and break down in tears.

With time, Asmiya too passed away, but her daughter Saniya kept her mother's wish alive in her heart.

Growing up listening to her mother's story, Saniya would often pray during Tahajjud that one day she might reunite with her maternal family. Deep inside, she never lost hope that she would someday find them.

During this time, a young man from Swat, Hassan Ali, traveled to Sri Lanka for a project. By chance, he met a man who shared the heartbreaking story of his long-lost sister. Hassan Ali says he was deeply moved after hearing the story.

“I felt this was not just a coincidence, but a responsibility entrusted to me by Allah,” he said.

After returning to Pakistan, Hassan Ali began searching for the family. Initially, he gathered information through different sources but could not find any breakthrough.

Later, he connected with Waliullah Maroof, who had previously helped reunite missing people with their families.

Together, they shared Asmiya's story and photographs on social media. Surprisingly, the very next day, a man from Muscat contacted them and confirmed that he knew the family and that Asmiya had indeed settled in Pakistan.

However, the message also carried heartbreaking news: Asmiya had already passed away.

The family in Sri Lanka was devastated upon hearing this, yet they found some comfort in learning that Asmiya's daughter, Saniya, was alive and had spent years praying to meet her maternal relatives.

Eventually, through the efforts of Hassan Ali and Waliullah Maroof, contact was established between Saniya and her Sri Lankan relatives. When the family members saw each other for the first time over a video call, emotions overwhelmed everyone.

Saniya burst into tears upon seeing her mother's siblings, while the family in Sri Lanka became emotional seeing the living memory of their long-lost sister after so many years.

According to the family, that moment cannot truly be described in words.

Hassan Ali says the entire experience strengthened his belief in humanity and the power of prayers.

“I felt Allah only made me a means. It was Asmiya's prayers and Saniya's Tahajjud prayers that made this difficult reunion possible,” he said.

This story is not just about the reunion of a family - it is also a reminder that time, distance, and borders can never erase relationships built on love, hope, and prayers.