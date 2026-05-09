Tamil Nadu Election: More Than Half Of New Mlas Face Criminal Charges, Says ADR Report

MENAFN - Live Mint) As Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) became the single largest party in the state, winning 108 seats with Vijay staking claim to form the government, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has published a report analysed affidavits of all winning candidates in the 2026 Assembly polls.

According to the report, out of the 233 winning candidates analysed in 2026, 126 which is 54 per cent have declared criminal cases against themselves. In 2021, out of 224 MLAs, 134 (60 per cent) MLAs had declared criminal cases against themselves.

Among them, 56 or 24 per cent winning candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves as compared to the 57 or 25 per cent in 2021 that declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

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.5 QUESTIONS1What percentage of winning candidates in the Tamil Nadu 2026 Assembly polls have declared criminal cases?⌵

According to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), 54 percent of the 233 winning candidates analyzed in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls declared criminal cases against themselves. This is a slight decrease from 60 percent in 2021.

2How many winning candidates in the Tamil Nadu 2026 elections face serious criminal charges?⌵

The ADR report indicates that 24 percent of the winning candidates, which is 56 individuals, declared serious criminal cases against themselves in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. In 2021, this figure was 25 percent.

3Which political parties had the highest percentage of winning candidates with declared criminal cases in Tamil Nadu's 2026 elections?⌵

According to the ADR report, Pattali Makkal Katchi, CPI(M), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam, and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam each had 100 percent of their winning candidates declare criminal cases. AIADMK had 70 percent of its winning candidates with declared criminal cases.

4How does the wealth declared by Tamil Nadu MLA Leema Rose compare to that of Vijay?⌵

Leema Rose, an AIADMK MLA, declared a net worth of ₹5,863 crore, which is nine times that of TVK chief Vijay, who declared a net worth of ₹648 crore. Leema Rose is considered the richest candidate in the Tamil Nadu assembly.

5What role did the Governor play in the Tamil Nadu government formation after the 2026 elections?⌵

The Governor of Tamil Nadu, Rajendra Arlekar, paused the swearing-in of TVK leader Vijay and asked for proof of a majority. This action was criticized by some as disregarding the democratic practice of inviting the single largest party to form the government.

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One winning candidate has declared case related to murder (IPC Section-302) against himself and six have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section-307) against themselves.

Two winning candidates have declared cases related to crime against women, as per the ADR.

In its party-wise report,“Forty one (38 per cent) out of 107 winning candidates from Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, 37 (63 per cent) out of 59 winning candidates from DMK, 33 (70 per cent) out of 47 winning candidates from AIADMK, 3 (60 per cent) out of 5 winning candidates from INC, 4 (100 per cent) out of 4 winning candidates from Pattali Makkal Katchi, 2 (100 per cent) out of 2 winning candidates from CPI(M), 1 (50 per cent) out of 2 winning candidates from CPI, 1 (50 per cent) out of 2 winning candidates from Indian Union Muslim League, 2 (100 per cent) out of 2 winning candidates from Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, 1 (100 per cent) out of 1 winning candidate from Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam and 1 (100 per cent) out of 1 Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam winning candidate have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.”

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The ADR report mentions that as many as 19 (18 per cent) out of 107 winning candidates from TVK and 14 (24 per cent) out of 59 winning from DMK face serious criminal charges. From AIADMK, 47 winning candidates and two from the Congress face serious criminal charges.

“Out of the 233 winning candidates analysed, 193 (83 per cent) are crorepatis. Out of 224 MLAs analysed during Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2021, 192 (86 per cent) MLAs were crorepati,” it said.