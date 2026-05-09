403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Launches Nexon Pure+ PS With Panoramic Sunroof At INR 9.59 Lakh
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 8th May, 2026 – Celebrating 1 million Tata Nexons on Indian roads, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV), one of India's leading automotive manufacturers, today announced the launch of the Nexon Pure+ PS at ₹9.59 Lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi). In an industry first move, the Tata Nexon becomes the only car in India, under ₹10 lakh, to offer a panoramic sunroof, bringing a highly aspirational feature within reach of a wider set of customers. Continuing to build on the Company's strong multi powertrain strategy, the Nexon Pure+ PS will be available in India's most fuel-efficient Diesel powertrain (MT and AMT) and segment's most powerful 1.2-litre turbocharged engine across Petrol (MT and AMT) and Twin Cylinder iCNG (MT).
Commenting at the launch, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, "As India's #1 selling car in H2FY26 and India's #1 SUV in FY26, the Nexon continues to remain as the preferred choice for customers across the country. With a 1 million+ strong family, Nexon has always stood for offering a superior all round package to its buyers at every price point. The introduction of the Pure+ PS variant with India's first panoramic sunroof under ₹10 lakh further strengthens its proposition. As the only SUV in India to offer petrol, diesel, CNG and electric powertrains, the Nexon continues to cater to diverse customer needs while strengthening its appeal in the compact SUV segment."
All you need to know about the feature loaded Nexon Pure+ PS
The Nexon with its distinctive coupe-like design, superior safety ratings and by virtue of being an overall complete package continues to be India's most favourite SUV. The Nexon Pure+ PS takes its desirability quotient even higher, making it a compelling value proposition that brings together comfort, technology, and aspiration to elevate the everyday driving experience.
Features to look out for:
- India's first voice-assisted panoramic sunroof (under ₹10 lakh) for a more premium, open-cabin feel
- 26.03 cm Harman infotainment system with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
- 6-speaker sound system for an immersive audio experience
- HD rear-view camera with guidelines & sensors for added safety
- Auto LED headlamps for enhanced visibility
- Rain-sensing front & rear wipers for convenience in changing conditions
- Cruise control for effortless long drives
- LED tail lamps for a modern, distinctive rear profile
- Electric ORVMs with auto fold for ease and practicality
About Nexon Brand
Since its launch, the Tata Nexon has led the segment through innovation and customer-centric advancements. It set the benchmark as India's first car to achieve 5-star ratings in GNCAP and further strengthened this with a 5-star BNCAP rating, reinforcing its strong safety credentials. This leadership extends to its powertrain offerings, featuring the segment's most powerful 1.2-litre turbocharged engine, producing 120 PS @ 5,500 rpm, available across petrol and Twin Cylinder iCNG variants, alongside a India's most fuel-efficient diesel option. With a wide range of transmission choices, the Nexon caters to diverse customer needs with ease. Together, these strengths reinforce the Nexon's position as a defining name in the compact SUV segment, shaped by continuous innovation and strong customer trust.
Commenting at the launch, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, "As India's #1 selling car in H2FY26 and India's #1 SUV in FY26, the Nexon continues to remain as the preferred choice for customers across the country. With a 1 million+ strong family, Nexon has always stood for offering a superior all round package to its buyers at every price point. The introduction of the Pure+ PS variant with India's first panoramic sunroof under ₹10 lakh further strengthens its proposition. As the only SUV in India to offer petrol, diesel, CNG and electric powertrains, the Nexon continues to cater to diverse customer needs while strengthening its appeal in the compact SUV segment."
All you need to know about the feature loaded Nexon Pure+ PS
The Nexon with its distinctive coupe-like design, superior safety ratings and by virtue of being an overall complete package continues to be India's most favourite SUV. The Nexon Pure+ PS takes its desirability quotient even higher, making it a compelling value proposition that brings together comfort, technology, and aspiration to elevate the everyday driving experience.
Features to look out for:
- India's first voice-assisted panoramic sunroof (under ₹10 lakh) for a more premium, open-cabin feel
- 26.03 cm Harman infotainment system with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
- 6-speaker sound system for an immersive audio experience
- HD rear-view camera with guidelines & sensors for added safety
- Auto LED headlamps for enhanced visibility
- Rain-sensing front & rear wipers for convenience in changing conditions
- Cruise control for effortless long drives
- LED tail lamps for a modern, distinctive rear profile
- Electric ORVMs with auto fold for ease and practicality
About Nexon Brand
Since its launch, the Tata Nexon has led the segment through innovation and customer-centric advancements. It set the benchmark as India's first car to achieve 5-star ratings in GNCAP and further strengthened this with a 5-star BNCAP rating, reinforcing its strong safety credentials. This leadership extends to its powertrain offerings, featuring the segment's most powerful 1.2-litre turbocharged engine, producing 120 PS @ 5,500 rpm, available across petrol and Twin Cylinder iCNG variants, alongside a India's most fuel-efficient diesel option. With a wide range of transmission choices, the Nexon caters to diverse customer needs with ease. Together, these strengths reinforce the Nexon's position as a defining name in the compact SUV segment, shaped by continuous innovation and strong customer trust.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment