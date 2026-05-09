TN Govt Formation: TVK In Talks With VCK For Support, Says Spoorthi Arun

TVK Seeks Crucial VCK Support for Government Formation

Amid ongoing political negotiations in Tamil Nadu following the fractured Assembly verdict, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Spoorthi Arun on Saturday said that the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) is yet to officially extend support to TVK chief C Joseph Vijay for government formation, though talks between the parties are underway.

Speaking to ANI here, Spoorthi Arun said TVK leaders were reaching out to VCK, considering the ideological similarities between the two parties. "Vijay Anna is a great Ambedkar supporter. He is fighting for social justice. Thirumavalavan (VCK chief) is the same. We are requesting that he support TVK. We are here to request the same. It is still in the talks, and we are here for that. Given our (VCK and TVK) ideologies are on the same lines, I think it is a very strong support system if both parties come together," she said.

Her remarks came amid speculation over VCK's support after the party's official X account was suspended on Friday, citing "violation of X rules." The development followed reports of a purported post by VCK supporting TVK in forming the next government in Tamil Nadu. TVK emerged as the single largest party in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections with 108 seats but remained short of the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member House.

Vijay Stakes Claim to Form Government

Meanwhile, TVK supporters gathered outside the party office in Chennai, expressing confidence that Vijay would soon take the oath as Chief Minister. "I am confident that Thalapathy will cross this current barrier and become Tamil Nadu CM," a supporter from Coimbatore said.

The CPI, CPI(M) and Congress have already extended support to TVK, while VCK is yet to formally announce its stand. Earlier, Vijay met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Lok Bhavan and staked a claim to form the government after garnering support from multiple parties.

Once sworn in, Vijay will become the first leader outside the DMK and AIADMK formations to head the Tamil Nadu government since 1967. Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony scheduled at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. (ANI)

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