North Korea Reaffirms Commitment To Deepening Ties With Russia In Victory Day Message

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, May 9 (IANS) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent a congratulatory message to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Russia's Victory Day celebration, reaffirming Pyongyang's commitment to prioritising and deepening ties with Moscow, state media reported Saturday.

Kim extended his "sincerest congratulations" on the occasion of the 81st Victory Day and expressed satisfaction with the current "brilliant history of independence, dignity, peace and prosperity" shared by the two countries, according to the North's state media, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"Reaffirming the stand of the government of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to give top priority to and steadily develop the alliance-like comprehensive strategic partnership between our two countries, I affirm once again that we will always faithfully fulfil the obligations under the inter-state treaty between the DPRK and Russia," Kim said, using the North's official name.

In June 2024, Kim and Putin signed a "comprehensive strategic partnership" treaty, effectively reviving the two countries' Cold War-era military alliance, reports Yonhap news agency.

After the signing, Pyongyang deployed around 15,000 combat troops to support Russia in its war against Ukraine and deepened bilateral cooperation on multiple fronts.

Earlier on April 26, Kim Jong-un and Russian Defence Minister Andrey Belousov held talks in Pyongyang on Sunday, Russian media reported.

They discussed the current state and prospects of military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, state-owned news agency TASS reported.

Defence Minister Belousov said: "We agreed with the DPRK Ministry of Defence to transition military cooperation to a sustainable, long-term basis. We are ready to sign a Russian-Korean Military Cooperation Plan for the period 2027-2031 this year."

He also noted that it was a great honour to meet with the leader of North Korea, and thanked him for the traditionally warm welcome extended to the Russian delegation in Pyongyang.

He highlighted that Russian-Korean interstate relations "are at an unprecedentedly high level".

Belousov stated that the North Korean leader's decision to invite a Russian military delegation to the opening of a museum and memorial complex is highly appreciated by the Russian Ministry of Defence. "It is a great honour and privilege for us to take part in this historic event."

"The current year promises to be no less eventful in terms of bilateral contacts in a wide range of areas."