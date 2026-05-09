How Pakistan Became The World's Most Useful Middle Power

MENAFN - Asia Times) As geopolitical competition intensifies across multiple regions, countries capable of maintaining working relationships with rival powers are becoming increasingly valuable.

While global attention remains centered on major-power rivalry, another category of states is quietly gaining strategic importance: middle powers able to engage competing actors without becoming fully dependent on any single bloc.

Pakistan is gradually re-emerging within this category.

For years, Pakistan was internationally viewed primarily through the lens of terrorism, political instability and economic fragility. Yet recent developments suggest Islamabad is repositioning itself as a diplomatically relevant actor capable of influencing regional dynamics beyond what its economic size alone would traditionally suggest.

That shift has become particularly visible amid the US-Iran war. Despite deep acrimony between Washington and Tehran, Pakistan has helped to facilitate communication between the warring sides.

Islamabad also secured broad international support for its mediation efforts, reinforcing perceptions that it remains one of the few states able to maintain credible working relations and trust between the US and Iran.

In the increasingly polarized international environment, that diplomatic flexibility is becoming one of Pakistan's most important strategic assets.

Traditionally, a country's status has been measured through indicators such as economic output, military expenditure, geography and technological capacity. Those factors remain important, but they no longer fully explain influence in the changing and increasingly multipolar international order.

Political scientist Joseph Nye has argued that states also derive influence from intangible sources, including diplomatic credibility, political legitimacy and soft power. Similarly, Robert A. Dahl has defined power as the ability to influence the behavior of others.

Viewed through this broader lens, Pakistan's recent diplomatic role reflects an increasing capacity to influence regional developments despite its economic limitations.

Latest stories When the world's greatest power can't win Nuclear holocaust threat just another day in Trump World Post-pax world needs a post-Cartesian mind

A major source of Pakistan's growing relevance is its capacity for multi-alignment. Unlike states constrained within rigid alliance systems, Islamabad has maintained solid relationships simultaneously with the United States, China, Iran and Gulf monarchies.

This flexibility enables Pakistan to function as a credible intermediary during periods of regional instability.

For Iran, Pakistan represented a practical mediator because, despite periodic tensions, both countries maintained relatively stable relations shaped by geography, history and long-standing regional interaction. Geographic proximity and historical ties also helped preserve communication channels between Tehran and Islamabad.

For the US, Pakistan remained useful because decades of military and intelligence cooperation created established channels of communication and institutional familiarity. At the same time, Washington viewed Islamabad as capable of engaging Tehran without overt ideological hostility, allowing communication to occur credibly and without immediate escalation.

As competition among major powers intensifies, countries capable of communicating across geopolitical divides are becoming increasingly important. At the same time, Pakistan's recent diplomatic activism reflects a broader effort to reshape its international image.

A brief but intense military confrontation with India raised new questions regarding assumptions about conventional military asymmetry in South Asia and reinforced Pakistan's reputation as a capable security actor with credible deterrence and escalation-management capabilities.

This shift strengthened Islamabad's standing among several regional partners, particularly in the Gulf, where Pakistan continues to be viewed as an important security provider.

Pakistan has long possessed several characteristics associated with middle powers, but inconsistent policymaking and the absence of sustained strategic direction often limited its broader influence. More recently, stronger civil-military coordination and a more coherent external posture have allowed Islamabad to use its diplomatic and military leverage more effectively.

Pakistan has also increasingly attempted to project itself as a supporter of international law and regional stability. Its condemnation of attacks on Iran and Gulf states under Article 2(4) of the UN Charter reflected an effort to present itself as a state committed to sovereignty, restraint and regional stability, despite the potential political costs.

Geography also matters. Positioned at the intersection of South Asia, Central Asia, the Middle East and the Indian Ocean, Pakistan occupies one of the world's most strategically consequential locations.

The growing importance of Karachi Port and continued development of Gwadar Port position the country as a potential future hub linking Asia, the Gulf and Africa through evolving trade and connectivity corridors.

Yet geography alone does not create middle-power influence. Strategic relevance increasingly depends on diplomatic autonomy and the ability to maneuver between competing centers of power.

Pakistan's balanced foreign policy, maintaining ties both with Washington and Beijing while preserving relations across the Muslim world, demonstrates a degree of flexibility increasingly rare in the polarized global environment.

Despite its growing relevance, Pakistan's emergence still faces limitations.

The Daily Report Start your day right with Asia Times' top stories AT Weekly Report A weekly roundup of Asia Times' most-read stories

Sign up for one of our free newsletters

Political instability, governance uncertainty and economic inconsistency continue to undermine long-term planning and investor confidence. Diplomatic visibility can elevate international standing for a while, but sustaining influence requires institutional continuity and economic modernization.

Persistent militancy, instability linked to Afghanistan and insurgency in Balochistan continue to constrain Pakistan's broader economic potential and undermine its international image as a stable actor. Without internal stability, Pakistan risks remaining geopolitically important but economically constrained.

The international system is entering a period in which influence will increasingly belong not only to major powers, but also to states capable of navigating between them.

Pakistan's growing relevance reflects that wider geopolitical shift. Its importance no longer derives solely from geography or military capability, but from its ability to maintain engagement with competing actors simultaneously.

As the international order becomes less centralized and more fragmented, the strategic value of states capable of operating across geopolitical divides is likely to increase. Pakistan's challenge is whether it can convert renewed geopolitical relevance into lasting diplomatic strength.

Saima Afzal is a researcher specializing in South Asian security, counterterrorism, and broader geopolitical dynamics across the Middle East, Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific. She is currently a PhD Researcher at Justus Liebig University, Germany.

Sign up here to comment on Asia Times stories Or

Thank you for registering!

Share on X (Opens in new window) Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedI Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Faceboo Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) WhatsAp Share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Reddi Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Emai Print (Opens in new window) Prin