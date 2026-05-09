Trump Says 3-Day Ceasefire Between Russia And Ukraine Agreed At His Request

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, citing the AP, Trump made the remarks to reporters at the White House on Friday.

Trump said the agreement could become“the beginning of the end” of the prolonged war between Russia and Ukraine.

“I asked and, President Putin agreed. President Zelensky agreed – both readily... And we have a little period of time where they're not going to be killing people. That's very good,” Trump stated.

As reported by Ukrinform, Trump said on Friday that a three-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine would be in effect from May 9 to May 11.

Zelensky on:“What tomorrow brings depends on what we hear today”

Zelensky issued a decree permitting the holding of the May 9 parade in Moscow in 2026 and ordered that the area surrounding Red Square be temporarily excluded from the targeting plan for Ukrainian weapons during the parade.

Photo: The White House