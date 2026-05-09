Son Of Abducted Kherson Mayor:“He Is Holding On And Waiting For Exchange”

MENAFN - UkrinForm) His son, Sviatoslav Kolykhaiev, told this to an Ukrinform correspondent, citing information he received from Ukrainians released from captivity.

“The latest information dates back to mid-April. Several people released in the most recent exchanges had been held together with him. His condition is serious, the regime there is terrible, and he has many health problems, but he is holding on and waiting. They know about the exchanges,” Sviatoslav Kolykhaiev said.

According to the mayor's son, he has written letters to his father many times but has never received a reply and does not know whether the letters ever reached him. He still has no other way to contact his father.

The mayor's son also expressed gratitude to those who continue supporting his father, including Volodymyr Kovalenko, Mayor of Nova Kakhovka and deputy head of the Kherson regional branch of the Association of Ukrainian Cities.

In a Facebook post, Kovalenko noted in particular that Kherson Mayor Ihor Kolykhaiev turns 55 on May 8, 2026.

He recalled that Kolykhaiev has already spent four years in Russian captivity. This has been confirmed by the International Committee of the Red Cross. However, reliable information about the Kherson Mayor's whereabouts and health condition remains almost entirely unavailable.

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As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ihor Kolykhaiev, who was abducted by Russian invaders on June 28, 2022, is being held by Russia in a penal colony in the Perm Krai. His health is deteriorating, and he is losing hope of being included in a prisoner exchange. His relatives have not received any letters from him.

Photo: Ihor Kolykhaiev/Facebook