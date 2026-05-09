Katy Perry To Headline FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony In LA

Katy Perry is all set to headline the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the United States, Billboard reported. FIFA recently announced the list of performers who will take part in the celebrations before the opening matches of the tournament across the host nations.

Perry also took to her Instagram to share the announcement with her fans. She wrote, "Kicking my feet because I'm performing at the @fifaworldcup 2026 Opening Ceremony in Los Angeles on June 12th! Stay tuned for more info - don't let this be #TheOneThatGotAway." View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

Star-studded Lineup for LA Opening Ceremony

The singer will perform at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on June 12 before the United States takes on Paraguay in one of the opening games of the tournament. Along with Katy Perry, several international artists, including Future, Lisa, Tyla, Anitta, Rema and DJ Sanjoy will also perform during the ceremony.

Mexico City's Opening Ceremony Lineup

Meanwhile, the opening ceremony in Mexico City on June 11 ahead of the match between Mexico and South Africa will feature performances by Tyla, Alejandro Fernandez, Danny Ocean, Lila Downs, Belinda, J Balvin and popular groups Los Angeles Azules and Mana.

Shakira Returns to the World Cup Stage

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will also mark the return of Colombian pop star Shakira to the football stage. Nearly a decade after her famous World Cup anthem 'Waka Waka', Shakira has announced a new song titled 'Dai Dai' for the tournament.

On Thursday, the singer shared a teaser video from Brazil's Maracana Stadium on Instagram and revealed that the full song will be released on May 14. The track also features Nigerian singer Burna Boy.

Shakira's 2010 anthem 'Waka Waka' became one of the most popular World Cup songs ever. The track performed strongly on several Billboard charts and remained a fan favourite for years.

About the FIFA World Cup 2026

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19 and will be the biggest edition of the tournament so far. A total of 104 matches will be played across the United States, Canada and Mexico. While the opening match will take place in Mexico City, the final will be held in New Jersey. (ANI)

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