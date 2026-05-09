Post-Pax World Needs A Post-Cartesian Mind

MENAFN - Asia Times) Ravi Kant's recent Asia Times essay argues that the next world order will not be built like the old ones. Pax Britannica rested on sea lanes and finance. Pax Americana rested on markets, media and military reach.

But the next global order, Kant suggests, will be organized around networks: data networks, innovation networks, capital networks, supply chains, intelligence systems, cyber capabilities and platforms of dependence.

This is a useful way to describe the emerging strategic landscape. It also points toward something deeper. The transition is not only from one geopolitical system to another. It is a transition from one worldview to another.

The older order was built on a Cartesian Newtonian imagination. The emerging order is increasingly quantum in its logic. That does not mean geopolitics is literally quantum physics. It means that the assumptions that once made the world legible are changing.

The old worldview saw power as something possessed by separate units. A state had territory, population, resources, factories, armies, bases, borders and command structures. The world could be mapped as discrete objects interacting across space. Strategy was a matter of positioning those objects, measuring their strength, planning action and executing doctrine.

This was a highly functional way of seeing the world. It helped build modern states, industrial economies, engineering systems and military bureaucracies. It gave leaders a map of reality that was linear, measurable and controllable. It assumed that the world could be divided into parts, that each part could be analyzed separately and that enough knowledge would allow enough control.

That was the geopolitical mind of the industrial age. But the network age behaves differently.

Power no longer sits only inside the sovereign container. It flows through cables, standards, protocols, chips, shipping routes, currencies, algorithms, ports, platforms, diasporas, sanctions regimes, energy corridors and information ecosystems. Influence is less like a fortress and more like a field.

The question is not only what a country owns. It is what passes through it, what depends on it, what it can disrupt, what it can coordinate and what other actors must calculate around.

This is why small states can matter far beyond their size. A country central to semiconductors, cyber security, undersea cables, energy transit, payment systems or artificial intelligence can exert power disproportionate to its landmass. It does not need to conquer territory in the classical sense. It can become a node in the operating system of the world.

That is a quantum style shift in strategic imagination. The unit is no longer the isolated object. The unit is the relation.

In a Cartesian Newtonian order, independence is the ideal. The strong state seeks self-sufficiency, autonomy, control over borders, control over resources and freedom from external constraint.

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In a quantum or relational order, pure independence becomes an illusion. The more advanced a system becomes, the more interdependent it becomes. Modern economies are not separate machines. They are entangled systems.

A semiconductor supply chain can connect Taiwan, Japan, the Netherlands, South Korea, the United States, China, Malaysia and Germany in one strategic organism. A cyber attack can move through civilian infrastructure and become a national security crisis.

A social media platform can alter domestic politics in countries where it has no formal sovereignty. A maritime chokepoint can transmit inflation across continents. A sanction on one bank can ripple through trade, insurance, shipping and food prices.

The old model asks: Who controls the object? The new model asks: Who shapes the field?

This distinction helps explain why some states and institutions are misreading the moment. They continue to think in terms of mass: more territory, more troops, more factories, more output, more formal alliances. Those things still matter. Classical physics still works when one is building a bridge or firing artillery. But they no longer exhaust the logic of power.

A country can win the territorial map and lose the network map. It can hold ground while losing access to chips, capital, software, insurance, legitimacy, talent and future technological standards. It can possess resources and still remain strategically trapped if it cannot convert those resources into network centrality.

The reverse is also true. A country may lack strategic depth in the old territorial sense, yet possess deep influence through intelligence, cyber capacity, innovation ecosystems, logistics, standards and alliances of dependency. It may not dominate the globe as an empire, but it may become difficult to route around.

This is also why planning itself must change. The Cartesian Newtonian style of strategy favors linear plans. Define the objective, allocate resources, build the doctrine, execute, measure progress, correct deviations.

This model works well in stable environments where cause and effect are relatively predictable. But network systems are nonlinear. They branch. They amplify small signals. They produce feedback loops. They punish rigidity. They reward rapid adaptation.

In such an environment, advantage goes less to the actor with the best fixed plan and more to the actor with the best learning loop.

This is visible in modern warfare. Doctrine still matters, but drones, electronic warfare, open source intelligence, battlefield software, decentralized manufacturing and rapid iteration have changed the tempo of adaptation.

A weapon is no longer only a weapon – it is part of a feedback system. The side that senses, learns, modifies and redeploys faster can erode the advantage of a larger but slower opponent.

The same applies to economics. A five-year industrial plan can be overtaken by a sudden platform shift, a supply chain shock, an export control, a model release, a viral technology, a payment disruption or a new coordination network. States that think only in terms of control may find themselves outmaneuvered by actors that think in terms of influence, optionality and adaptive positioning.

Control wants closure. Influence keeps possibilities open. That may be the core strategic difference between the old worldview and the new one.

Cartesian power seeks to reduce uncertainty by imposing order from above. Quantum style power accepts that uncertainty is native to the system and seeks advantage by shaping probabilities.

It does not merely ask,“What can we command?” It asks,“What can we make more likely?”“What dependencies can we create?”“What network effects can we trigger?”“What relationships can we tune?”“What possibilities should remain uncollapsed until the right moment?”

This is not mystical language. It is a practical strategy for an interdependent age. Artificial intelligence will accelerate this transition. As more actors gain access to the same information, the same models and the same probabilistic recommendations, predictable action will become commodified.

If every state can ask a machine for the obvious move, then the obvious move will lose strategic value. Competitive advantage will shift toward the capacity to create unexpected combinations, sense weak signals, reframe the map and act before the old categories know what they are seeing.

This is why a post-Cartesian geopolitical mind may matter. It does not reject planning, measurement or state power. It simply refuses to mistake them for the whole of reality.

The world still needs the classical model. Borders matter. Armies matter. Energy matters. Factories matter. Food, ports, roads and ships matter. Classical physics remains the best way to understand much of the discrete macro world. It is the logic of bridges, tanks, borders, tonnage and industrial capacity.

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But the quantum worldview is better suited to the interconnected and relational dimensions of the new order. It sees fields, dependencies, emergence, uncertainty, feedback, entanglement and phase shifts.

It understands that a small node can reshape a large system, that influence can travel invisibly before it becomes measurable, and that the map is often outdated before the institution has finished approving it.

Neither worldview is inherently superior. They are both functional views of the same physical world. Each has a domain of application. The error is not using one or the other. The error is using only one.

In that sense, the two worldviews have a yin-yang relationship. Classical thinking provides structure, discipline, engineering and execution. Quantum thinking provides adaptation, relational awareness, creativity and strategic sensitivity. One stabilizes while the other evolves. One builds the vessel, the other reads the current.

For several centuries, global order has been dominated by Cartesian Newtonian assumptions: separation, control, prediction, hierarchy, linear progress and the engineering of systems from above. That worldview built much of the modern world. But it also trained leaders to see reality as more controllable than it is.

The coming order will punish that habit. The states that thrive will not simply be the largest, richest or most heavily armed. They will be the ones able to combine classical capacity with quantum awareness.

They will defend territory, but also cultivate network centrality. They will build institutions, but also maintain adaptive learning loops. They will execute doctrine, but also innovate at the edge. They will seek sovereignty, but understand that sovereignty in a networked world is not isolation.

It will be the ability to act effectively inside interdependence. The next pax, if there is one, will not belong to the nation that controls everything. It will belong to those that understand how everything is connected.

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