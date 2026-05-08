Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar Condemns Iranian Attacks On UAE

Qatar Condemns Iranian Attacks On UAE


2026-05-08 10:43:05
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar has strongly condemned the Iranian attacks on the United Arab Emirates, involving two ballistic missiles and three drones, which resulted in injuries to three people.

Qatar considered the attacks a blatant violation of the UAE's sovereignty and a serious threat to the security and stability of the region.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed Qatar's full solidarity with the UAE and its support for all measures taken by the UAE to preserve its sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity.

The ministry also expressed Qatar's wishes for a speedy recovery for those injured.

QATAR UAE attack condemn

MENAFN08052026000067011011ID1111088635



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search