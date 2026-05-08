Qatar Condemns Iranian Attacks On UAE
Qatar considered the attacks a blatant violation of the UAE's sovereignty and a serious threat to the security and stability of the region.
In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed Qatar's full solidarity with the UAE and its support for all measures taken by the UAE to preserve its sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity.
The ministry also expressed Qatar's wishes for a speedy recovery for those injured.QATAR UAE attack condemn
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