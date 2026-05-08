Esgold Corp.'S (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) CEO, Gordon Robb, Acknowledges 2026 As A 'Very Big Year' For The Company, With Ambitious Plan For Upcoming Milestones

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) and may include paid advertising.

ESGold Corp., a development-stage company committed to the acquisition, exploration, and development of high-quality mineral properties worldwide, sees 2026 as an exciting year for its Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Quebec While appearing on The MiningNewsWire Podcast, Gordon Robb, ESGold's CEO, noted that the company has now laid down the needed foundations, and has a number of important milestones coming up The foundations include securing all equipment and making significant progress on its 20,000 sq. ft. processing facility, which followed a C$7.2 million raise from the sale of 10,683,000 units of the company at C$0.68 a unit

ESGold (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF), a development-stage company committed to acquiring, exploring, and developing high-quality mineral properties worldwide, recognizes what an exciting period it is for the company, not just from a growth perspective, but also from a resource extraction standpoint for its flagship Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Quebec. While appearing on the latest episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast, Gordon Robb, ESGold's CEO reiterated the company's progress thus far this year, while pointing out the company's ambitions and why 2026 is a significant year for the company.

“2026 is a very big year for us. We have secured all our equipment...We're currently building out our facility at a very fast pace. We're aiming to be in operations this year, coupled with our maiden...

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