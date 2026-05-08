Next Meeting Between The Governments Of The United States, Lebanon, And Israel

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The United States will facilitate two days of intensive talks between the governments of Israel and Lebanon on May 14 and 15.

Building on the April 23 round, which was led personally by President Trump, both delegations will engage in detailed discussions aimed at advancing a comprehensive peace and security agreement that substantively addresses the core concerns of both countries. These talks aim to break decisively from the failed approach of the past two decades, which allowed terrorist groups to entrench and enrich themselves, undermine the authority of the Lebanese state, and endanger Israel's northern border.

Discussions will build a framework for lasting peace and security arrangements, the full restoration of Lebanese sovereignty throughout its territory, the delineation of borders, and creating concrete pathways for humanitarian relief and reconstruction in Lebanon. Both sides have committed to approaching these talks with their national interests in mind, and the United States will work to reconcile those interests in a manner that delivers lasting security for Israel, and sovereignty and reconstruction for Lebanon.

The United States welcomes the commitment of both governments to this process and recognizes that comprehensive peace is contingent on the full restoration of Lebanese state authority and the complete disarmament of Hizballah, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization. These discussions represent another important step toward ending decades of conflict and establishing a lasting peace between the two countries. The United States will continue to support both countries as they seek to reach a breakthrough.