Bengaluru Hospital Theft: Housekeeping Staff Arrested For Stealing Patient's Jewellery During Surgery

A housekeeping staff member at a private hospital in Bengaluru was arrested for allegedly stealing a patient's jewellery during surgery. Police traced the accused through CCTV footage and recovered valuables worth lakhs from a financial institution.

A woman faced a shocking ordeal on the very first day of her stay at a private hospital in Bengaluru after her jewellery was allegedly stolen while she was admitted for surgery. In a dramatic operation, police arrested a member of the housekeeping staff for allegedly stealing the valuables belonging to the female patient.

According to reports, a woman named Swapna, a resident of Hennur, was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru for surgery on the 1st of last month. Before being taken to the operation theatre, hospital staff reportedly asked her to remove her jewellery in accordance with medical protocol.

Following the instructions, Swapna removed her wedding necklace, earrings, and anklets and kept them in an adjoining room. Police said a member of the hospital's housekeeping staff, who had allegedly been observing the situation, later took advantage of the opportunity and stole the valuables.

The arrested accused has been identified as Vanajakshi, who had reportedly joined the hospital as a housekeeping staff member just a day earlier. Police said the theft allegedly took place the very next day after she started work at the hospital.

According to the investigation, Vanajakshi allegedly took advantage of the time when the patient had gone for surgery. Pretending to sweep the floor, she reportedly entered the room and stole the valuable jewellery within seconds.

After returning from surgery, Swapna became worried when she discovered that her jewellery was missing and immediately informed the hospital administration. The Hennur police were alerted soon after, following which officers arrived at the hospital and examined the CCTV footage.

During the review, police reportedly found visuals showing Vanajakshi sweeping the floor, entering the room, stealing the jewellery, and placing it in her pocket without attracting suspicion.

Police tracked down Vanajakshi, who had allegedly absconded after the theft, through a technical investigation. During the probe, investigators reportedly discovered that the accused had pledged the stolen jewellery at a financial institution in Tumakuru.

The Hennur police later arrested the accused and recovered jewellery worth several lakhs of rupees from her possession. The incident has once again raised concerns about the need for hospitals to conduct proper background verification of staff before recruitment.

A case has been registered at the Hennur Police Station, and further investigation is underway.