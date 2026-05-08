ADA Students Launch Mylibai Search Platform

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Students at ADA University have unveiled an innovative artificial intelligence-powered library search platform called "MyLibAI", AzerNEWS reports.

Developed by students from the university's Faculty of Information Technologies and Engineering, the project aims to modernize access to academic resources.

The MyLibAI platform is a hybrid search system that integrates more than 46,000 resources available in ADA University's library collection, including books, dissertations, and scientific articles. Unlike traditional keyword-based search systems, the platform is capable of analyzing user queries on a semantic level. This means users can search for information using natural language without necessarily knowing the exact title of a publication or the author's name.

Supporting Azerbaijani, Russian, and English languages, the platform is designed to provide accessibility for a broad audience of users while significantly accelerating the research process for students, academics, and researchers.

Opening the event, Vice Rector for Academic Affairs at ADA University Elkin Nurmammadov described the project as an important achievement in the digital transformation of academic library services. He emphasized that the student-developed system makes access to information resources more flexible, efficient, and user-oriented.

Garib Murshudov, professor at University of Cambridge, who participated as a guest at the presentation, spoke about the importance of artificial intelligence solutions in scientific activities and noted that this platform will become a fundamental tool for both academic staff and students.

In his speech, dean of the Faculty of Information Technology and Engineering Abzaddin Adamov touched upon such topics as the strategic application of artificial intelligence in libraries during the rapid growth of information and the importance of Digital Culture.

The event brought together heads of leading libraries across the country as well as information technology specialists, who discussed the future role of AI in shaping next-generation library services. Participants noted that the initiative developed by ADA University students has the potential to be implemented on a national scale in the future.

The project was created within the framework of the "Senior Design Project" initiative with technical and informational support provided by "MegaSec" LLC. This initiative is a successful example of the integration of modern technologies into education and science, as well as university-industry cooperation.