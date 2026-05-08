Ali Rahman

Assistant Professor of Civil Engineering, University of Leeds

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I am an Assistant Professor in Civil Engineering at the University of Leeds, where I contribute to research-led teaching and supervise PGR students in the field of transport infrastructure. With more than 10 years of academic and industry experience, my work focuses on the durability, resilience, and digitalisation of transport infrastructure systems, with a particular emphasis on AI-based pavement assessment, material performance modelling, and sustainable design methods.

My research spans pavement materials characterisation and performance testing, surface and sub-surface distress detection, durability and resiliency of pavement structures, development of smart materials and computational models for road performance prediction, sustainble solutions for pavement construction and maintenance, and data-driven performance modelling and prediction. I have published extensively on these topics in international peer-reviewed journals and actively collaborate with international researchers across Europe and Asia, particularly through joint doctoral programmes and interdisciplinary projects.

Before joining the University of Leeds in 2024, I held academic and research positions at Southwest Jiaotong University (SWJTU) in China for 5 years, where I contributed to research and training programmes in road engineering. I also served as a mentor of the Key Laboratory for Highway Engineering of Sichuan Province. I hold a PhD in Road and Railway Engineering from SWJTU and have extensive experience working in international academic environments in the UK, China, and Iran. My passion lies in creating more sustainable and intelligent transport infrastructure through research, education, and international collaboration.

–present Assistant Professor of Civil Engineering, University of Leeds

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