MENAFN - Swissinfo) Just over a month before the nationwide vote on June 14, the outcome of the 'No to ten million' immigration initiative is too close to call. The referendum against the civilian service reform has a narrow majority. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: First SBC poll shows Swiss evenly split on capping population at ten million This content was published on May 8, 2026 - 08:23 6 minutes

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Deutsch de 10-Millionen-Initiative: Umfrage sieht Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen Original Read more: 10-Millionen-Initiative: Umfrage sieht Kopf-an-Kopf-R Français fr Le oui et le non à l'initiative ((Pas de Suisse à 10 millions!)) au coude-à-coude dans le premier sondage SSR Read more: Le oui et le non à l'initiative ((Pas de Suisse à 10 millions!)) au coude-à-coude dans le premier sondag Italiano it “No a una Svizzera da 10 milioni!”: testa a testa tra favorevoli e contrari Read more:“No a una Svizzera da 10 milioni!”: testa a testa tra favorevoli e con Português pt Suíços podem aprovar limite populacional inédito e frear imigração no país Read more: Suíços podem aprovar limite populacional inédito e frear imigração no Русский ru Швейцария пока не решила, как голосовать по миграционной инициативе Read more: Швейцария пока не решила, как голосовать по миграционной иници

The campaigns are slowly gaining momentum but as things stand, the outcome of the vote on capping the Swiss population at ten million is still open.

“We see a stalemate at all levels,” says Lukas Golder from the gfs institute, which conducted the survey on behalf of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), Swissinfo's parent company.

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The high degree of polarisation is shown by the fact that voter opinion is already entrenched to a large extent. About 79% of respondents indicated a firm intention to vote for or against the proposal. Although certain differences can be observed according to age, gender or income, these are moderate overall, Golder said. Party affiliation is a key indicator.

Those who support the right-wing Swiss People's Party are practically united behind the initiative, while those on the left are similarly clearly opposed to it. However, it is controversial in the political centre.

The undecided, who currently make up 6%, therefore have an important role to play, as does the ability of the two camps to mobilise. At 50%, the intended voter turnout is above the long-term average of 47.1%.

“Mobilisation is the big issue with this proposal,” says Golder.

The picture is different for Swiss citizens abroad: 55% are against or somewhat against, and the proportion of those (somewhat) in favour is significantly lower than in Switzerland at 38%.

“This is a typical pattern, as the Swiss community abroad tends to see opportunities when it comes to immigration,” says Golder. But here too, the proportion of undecided voters is in the same order of magnitude as in Switzerland.

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This content was published on Mar 20, 2026 The delegates of the Council of the Swiss Abroad (CSA) exchanged views with the members of the Swiss Abroad parliamentary group on the new treaties between Switzerland and the EU and the popular initiative 'No to a Switzerland of 10 million!'.

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