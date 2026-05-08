First SBC Poll Shows Swiss Evenly Split On Capping Population At Ten Million
Where does Switzerland stand in the world? And where is it heading? I focus on current and possible future developments. After completing my studies (history, law and European studies), I worked for a time at the Swiss embassy in Athens. I have journalistic experience at home and abroad, at the local and national levels, as a freelancer and as a staff journalist. Today, it's with an international focus.
-
More from this aut
German Departm
-
Deutsch
de
10-Millionen-Initiative: Umfrage sieht Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
Original
Read more: 10-Millionen-Initiative: Umfrage sieht Kopf-an-Kopf-R
Français
fr
Le oui et le non à l'initiative ((Pas de Suisse à 10 millions!)) au coude-à-coude dans le premier sondage SSR
Read more: Le oui et le non à l'initiative ((Pas de Suisse à 10 millions!)) au coude-à-coude dans le premier sondag
Italiano
it
“No a una Svizzera da 10 milioni!”: testa a testa tra favorevoli e contrari
Read more:“No a una Svizzera da 10 milioni!”: testa a testa tra favorevoli e con
Português
pt
Suíços podem aprovar limite populacional inédito e frear imigração no país
Read more: Suíços podem aprovar limite populacional inédito e frear imigração no
Русский
ru
Швейцария пока не решила, как голосовать по миграционной инициативе
Read more: Швейцария пока не решила, как голосовать по миграционной иници
The campaigns are slowly gaining momentum but as things stand, the outcome of the vote on capping the Swiss population at ten million is still open.
“We see a stalemate at all levels,” says Lukas Golder from the gfs institute, which conducted the survey on behalf of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), Swissinfo's parent company.External Content
The high degree of polarisation is shown by the fact that voter opinion is already entrenched to a large extent. About 79% of respondents indicated a firm intention to vote for or against the proposal. Although certain differences can be observed according to age, gender or income, these are moderate overall, Golder said. Party affiliation is a key indicator.
Those who support the right-wing Swiss People's Party are practically united behind the initiative, while those on the left are similarly clearly opposed to it. However, it is controversial in the political centre.
The undecided, who currently make up 6%, therefore have an important role to play, as does the ability of the two camps to mobilise. At 50%, the intended voter turnout is above the long-term average of 47.1%.
“Mobilisation is the big issue with this proposal,” says Golder.
The picture is different for Swiss citizens abroad: 55% are against or somewhat against, and the proportion of those (somewhat) in favour is significantly lower than in Switzerland at 38%.
“This is a typical pattern, as the Swiss community abroad tends to see opportunities when it comes to immigration,” says Golder. But here too, the proportion of undecided voters is in the same order of magnitude as in Switzerland.More More Swiss Abroad Swiss Abroad fear the consequences of a standoff with the EU
This content was published on Mar 20, 2026 The delegates of the Council of the Swiss Abroad (CSA) exchanged views with the members of the Swiss Abroad parliamentary group on the new treaties between Switzerland and the EU and the popular initiative 'No to a Switzerland of 10 million!'.Read more: Swiss Abroad fear the consequences of a standoff with t
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment