UP Govt Cracks Down On Graft, Negligence In Health Dept Five Medical Officers Dismissed

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, May 8 (IANS) In a major crackdown on negligence and corruption in the Health Department, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday dismissed five medical officers from service and initiated disciplinary proceedings against 16 others, including a Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

Deputy Chief Minister, Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, said the state government was following a "zero tolerance" policy towards negligence in healthcare services and warned that no compromise with patients' lives would be tolerated.

The dismissed doctors include Dr Alaknanda of District Hospital Gorakhpur, Dr Ramji Bhardwaj posted in Kushinagar, Dr Saurabh Singh of Balrampur, Dr Viklesh Kumar Sharma of Community Health Centre (CHC) Jagdishpur in Amethi, and Dr Monika Verma of CHC Dibiyapur in Auraiya. All five were found guilty of remaining absent from duty for prolonged periods without authorisation.

In Ambedkar Nagar, departmental proceedings were ordered against CMO, Dr Sanjay Kumar Shaival, and Deputy CMO, Dr Sanjay Verma, over alleged irregularities in the registration and renewal of private hospitals, nursing homes and ultrasound centres. They were also accused of ignoring government directives and misusing official positions. The action followed an enquiry conducted by a three-member committee headed by an ADM-level officer.

In Hardoi district, Medical Superintendent Dr Manoj Kumar Singh of Sandila has been directed to face departmental enquiry for allegedly failing to take action against illegally operated private hospitals and for dereliction of duty.

The Hardoi CMO has also been asked to explain the appointment of a junior medical officer to a senior post despite the availability of senior doctors.

At Meja CHC in Prayagraj, Superintendent Dr Shameem Akhtar has been transferred and disciplinary action initiated against him over alleged administrative negligence and failure to maintain control over subordinate staff.

The Health Department has also ordered action against then Lambhua CHC Superintendent Dr Anil Kumar Singh, Medical Officer Dr Dharmaraj and pharmacist Avadhnarayan in Sultanpur district over alleged negligence in the treatment of a woman patient.

In Mathura district, Emergency Medical Officer, Dr Devendra Kumar and surgeon Dr Vikas Mishra of the District Hospital will face departmental proceedings over alleged irregularities in medical examination procedures.

Officials posted in Balrampur, Varanasi, Budaun, Kheri and Sambhal districts are also under investigation for alleged negligence and administrative lapses.

Associate Professor Dr Rituj Agrawal of the Orthopaedics Department at Government Medical College, Budaun, will face disciplinary action for allegedly misbehaving and using abusive language against a woman medical officer and another doctor.

The government has also imposed censure punishment on Dr. Pratibha Yadav of Bahraich and Dr Rakesh Singh of Mathura. The deputation of Dr Aditya Pandey, who was serving with the State Health Agency under the cashless medical scheme, has been cancelled and he has been sent back to his original posting in Rae Bareli.

Salary increments of several doctors have also been withheld. Three annual increments of gynaecologist Dr Lalmani of Hamirpur were permanently stopped over allegations of extorting money from pregnant women and misbehaving with patients. Four increments of Dr Santosh Singh of Balrampur and two increments of Dr Nisha Bundela of Jhansi have also been withheld.

Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Pawan Sahu, posted at Trauma Centre Moth in Jhansi, has been awarded censure punishment along with stoppage of two salary increments after allegations of private practice against him were found to be true.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said the government remained committed to ensuring transparency, accountability and discipline in public healthcare services, adding that strict action against erring officials would continue in the interest of patient welfare.